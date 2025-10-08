Sol Phenduka Reacts to His Lookalike’s Wedding Picture: “When Did I Get Married?”
- South African podcaster Sol Phenduka was shocked to see another lookalike online
- The radio personality reacted to his doppelgänger's wedding picture, and his comment had online fans chuckling in the comments section
- Online users reacted to "Sol's wedding," while others weighed in on the podcaster's many clones
Sol Phenduka had the shock of his life after stumbling on a photo of one of his lookalikes on social media.
The podcaster has been mistaken for several men who bear a striking resemblance to him, some of whom he's met in person.
Taking to his Twitter (X) page on 7 October 2025, the Podcast and Chill co-host shared a picture of one of his doppelgängers, who had seemingly gotten married.
In the caption, Sol jokingly reaffirmed his likeness to the gentleman by asking when he got married:
"Ngishade nini (When did I get married)?"
With the rise of Sol Phendukas in South Africa, online users remain astonished by the men's similarities to the podcaster, ranging from their physiques and hairstyles to all of them wearing glasses.
Fans erupted in laughter in the comments section and shared their thoughts on Sol's many lookalikes.
Check out Sol Phenduka's doppelgänger below:
Online users react to Sol Phenduka's lookalike
The jokes were flying, and social media users were floored with laughter at the latest Sol doppelgänger. Read some of their comments below:
Mac_Melo1 was shocked:
"Haikhona, bafo. Mos you're living your nine lives simultaneously."
T0NDERAI joked:
"This is why they say Sol Phenduka isn't an individual but a group of men."
sir_raps laughed:
"Even more funny 'cause I know this couple."
Kwanda_M6 reacted:
"Clearly you're God's favourite template."
skamzovich joked:
"There is a Sol for literally every situation."
JouMaSeBroer wrote:
"Somebody once said 'Sol' is actually a template, you are just part of the Sol community."
Vhavenda_ZA trolled:
"Sol version 100.1 has software issues, and it weighs abnormally higher than the standard model."
simbeat29 posted:
"I have a feeling bro goes looking for all he's doubles on the internet and posts them before we can. We see you, home slice."
ILephale49233 reacted:
"You like good things. I have seen you rejecting other guys, but since this one is getting married, you accept him."
MrBETshabalala sang:
"Gather around, all Sols, step into the light, Doubles and twins, make the night shine bright. One name, many faces, the stage is set. THE REAL PLEASE STAND UP — let’s see who we get!"
DJ Black Coffee's lookalike gets married
In more lookalike stories, Briefly News shared photos from DJ Black Coffee's doppelgänger's wedding.
The man celebrated his special day with a stunning ceremony, and his striking resemblance to the South African DJ was difficult to ignore.
This comes after another lookalike was spotted at a local nightclub. The man was seen dancing on stage, and social media erupted, with many fans mistaking him for the famous DJ.
