A young woman shared a video of her father dancing at a club, but thousands of South Africans were convinced they were looking at famous DJ Black Coffee

The gentleman was dressed in shorts, a golf t-shirt and boots while showing off his impressive dance moves to a song everyone was enjoying

The video went viral with over 700,000 views and 39,000 reactions, with commenters flooding the section saying they "just can't prove" it's not actually the famous DJ

A young woman shared a video showing her father dancing, but Mzansi thought he was Black Coffee. Images: @d.precious

A video of a man dancing at a club has left South Africans doing double takes after viewers became convinced they were watching famous DJ Black Coffee. The footage, shared by TikTok user @d.precious on 28 September 2025, shows the young woman's father enjoying himself at a groove, but his resemblance to the international DJ has become the main talking point.

In her caption, she simply wrote:

"My father and I, at a groove."

The video shows the gentleman dancing to a song while dressed casually in shorts, a golf t-shirt, and a pair of boots. His dance moves were clearly impressive, with people around him enjoying the performance and cheering him on.

The video quickly went viral, racking up over 700,000 views and 39,000 reactions. However, instead of focusing on his dancing skills, thousands of commenters flooded the section, convinced they were looking at Black Coffee himself, or at the very least, his identical twin.

The resemblance between the dancing gentleman and the world-famous DJ is so striking that even after reading the caption stating he's someone's father, viewers still couldn't shake the feeling they were watching Black Coffee. The similarity in facial features, build, and overall appearance has left many South Africans scratching their heads.

What makes the comparison even more interesting is that the man shares Black Coffee's cool, confident energy while vibing. His moves and presence in the club setting only added to the illusion that this could be the DJ himself enjoying a night out.

A Black Coffee lookalike went viral after going out to a local club with his daughter. Images: @d.precious

SA convinced they spotted Black Coffee

The comments section was filled with people who genuinely believed they were looking at the famous DJ:

@Lesley Mohale stated:

"I know he's Black Coffee, I just can't prove it😭"

@moepathuse admitted:

"I thought ke Black Coffee 😭"

@Rori suggested a nickname:

"Black Decaf Coffee ☕"

@miss.cebekhulu joked:

"Black tea?"

@ROYAL RUMBLE said:

"Black Coffee wa Lekompo😭😭"

@nomfundongcaba revealed:

"I thought it was Black Coffee, then I saw both hands..."

@Topnotch Mino Nagel asked:

"Who else came here to check the comments about Black Coffee???"

Why do people find their doubles

According to Wikipedia, look-alikes are people who bear strong physical resemblances to others, excluding cases like twins and family members. Research published in 2022 in the journal Cell Reports found that look-alikes actually share many common genetic variations and are more likely than non-look-alikes to have characteristics in common.

Content creator @d.precious showed how, with the rise of social media, there have been several reported cases of people finding their "twin stranger" online. Since 2000, photographer François Brunelle has documented look-alikes worldwide, proving that doppelgängers are more common than people think. The phenomenon occurs when genetic variations create similar facial features, builds, and overall appearances between completely unrelated individuals, which explains why this gentleman could pass as Black Coffee's double.

View the TikTok clip below:

