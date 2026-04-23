The video shows a powerful before-and-after, moving from a small shack to a built home in progress, as the house takes shape

Viewers were deeply moved, praising the man’s dedication to his mother and saying the transformation left them emotional

The comments were filled with admiration and requests for the builder’s details, as many hoped to recreate the same upgrade

The home went from a corrugated iron, to a stone structure. Image: @Thandeka Mbatha/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A heartwarming video has left South Africans emotional after showing a powerful transformation of a family home, from a small shack to a fully rebuilt structure. The video indicates that a man built it to honour his mother.

Shared seven weeks ago on Facebook by Thandeka Mbatha, a content creator who shares content about home constructions in SA's rural areas. The clip allows viewers to see the visual process of the transformation. It starts with the original old shack, before showing the building materials being delivered in the back of trucks, and construction slowly taking shape until a structure stands in place.

The caption over the images reads, “What I did for mom,” and a voice-over praising the man who has brought dignity to his home plays in the background. At one point, the speaker says:

"From umkhukhu (shack) to this.”

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The building material used in the construction. Image: @Thandeka Mbatha/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Homes shape people’s lives and well-being

According to Sage Journal's The Psychology of Home Environments, homes are not just physical spaces, but environments that strongly shape people’s behaviour, emotions, and identity. It indicates that features like layout, design, and personal objects influence mood, relationships, and daily habits, while also serving as a reflection of who people are and what they value. The research also notes that homes play a key role in providing stability, privacy, and a sense of control, which all contribute to overall well-being and mental health.

What people are saying

The comments section on Thandeka Mbatha's Facebook page turned emotional. Most people were just blown away, praising the man and saying what he did for his mom is goals. Others were openly emotional, saying the transformation had them tearing up while watching. A lot of users were also asking for the builder’s contact details and information for their own projects.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans had plenty to say:

Gift Mphahlela said:

"Building a house with a wall fence is not bad, mos."

Sibusiso Siso Sitole replied:

"Where is he from? I want to buy him a bottle of whisky."

Zolile Sibisi praised the man:

"Man amongst men."

Alleta Rantlha added:

"Chopping onions."

Nompumelelo Mahlangu did the same:

"May brother’s pocket never run dry."

MakoStufuza LindaMkhonto requested:

"Plug me, dear, I also need this for children."

Mavis Thembani thanked him:

"Siyabonga bhuti shem usebenzile"

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Source: Briefly News