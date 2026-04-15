A TikTok video showed construction workers who were hard at work, but outside of typical work hours

The post showed the group of men who were building at the most odd time possible for any manual labour

People were entertained by the clip of the men concentrating on the construction of a brick wall in a viral post

The post of the men working overtime on TikTok left many people with questions. Construction workers left people puzzled after they decided to do their job at strange hours.

Men work on building site at night in a TikTok video. Image: Erik Mclean. Pexels / @harvey4185/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The video posted on 13 April 2026 shows the busy construction workers on the go. People cracked jokes about the bizarre construction site.

In a TikTok video by @harvey4185 a group of men were working very hard building a brick wall. The clip got a lot of attention as the men were laying bricks and mixing cement in the darkness. The person recording panned the camera and showed the large group who were doing construction work during the night. Watch the video below:

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South Africa amazed by nightshift builders

Many people thought that the video of the men working to build was hilarious. Online users could not stop raving about the construction worker building at night. Read the comments below:

South Africans speculated about the construction workers on night duty. Image: Joh MacDonald / Pexels

Source: UGC

MNGUNIZAR👌 thought the builders were admirable for their night work:

"Good, there are builders who take advantage and want to be paid before work is done."

Siri Smith Phehla speculated about why the men were working at night:

"I think they are behind schedule cause of the rain, so the clients are 're spana le boshigo gents .' "

christofur21 also joked that they were on a tight schedule:

"I told my boys that my girl is coming to visit tomorrow and they came through for me."

Lesley Chow628 also imagined the builders were on a deadline:

"The guy who hired them told them that in the morning he is moving in 😂"

poshmelon joked that the men were zombies:

"Are they aware their building or they will just wake up tired😭😂"

Mmasebotsana_ wrote:

"At least they are doing the job at night today. I passed by some area in Tembisa where it was raining hard in the busy building a house yohhh😭"

motlatsi.mj gushed:

"Imagine coming out of the club at 3 am and there is a newly built wall😭"

Sipho 👨‍💻 joked about the odd work hours:

"And tomorrow morning you wake up very tired and you were not even building."

Mr Slo gushed over the hard workers:

"Brothers wanna make their kids and families happy in the morning, gooood bois."

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Source: Briefly News