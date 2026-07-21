Somizi Mhlongo posted a cheeky clapback video on Instagram that many fans believed was directed at the Nonhle Thema hype

The TV and radio personality fired back at critics who accused him of mocking the media personality

Mzansi was divided over whether Somizi crossed a line or was simply having fun

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Somizi Mhlongo clapped back following Nonhle Thema's video. Image: Somizi, Nonhle_Thema

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo has hit back at Instagram users who accused him of taking a dig at Nonhle Thema, insisting it was all just good fun. The media personality shut down the criticism after he used a sound Nonhle Thema's interview on 947 Drive with Thando Thabethe and wore an orange wig while making funny facial expressions.

On Sunday, 19 July 2026, Somizi shared the video on TikTok, staring straight into the camera, while he pulled exaggerated faces before grinning. The timing of the post was suspicious, as it came shortly after Nonhle Thema's explosive claim that she introduced South Africa to Twitter.

Somizi's clapback to the backlash

Addressing the naysayers directly, Somizi said, "So, can't we have fun anymore? I wasn't mocking anything. It was a sound that I thought was nice and still think it's nice!" he exclaimed.

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He then told people where to get off, saying they must leave him alone. Watch the Instagram video below:

Some people rallied behind him, while others felt he had gone too far with his joke.

@blackbarbielish: "Too much, babe.. and bakhiphela migowo on us!!! Moer!!!"

@iam_nobuhle_myeki: "Absolutely gorgeous Som Som 🔥🔥🔥"

@tshedza_dagada: "They will never make me hate you, my husby 😂😂😂😂😂😂exactly bae ❤️❤️❤️ Love you somg"

@loyiso4937: "🔥🔥🔥"

@dumilesikhakhane: "Lapho I replayed that video, 😅😂 you made my day watching it...people must relax, lapho ke siyakwazi you never mock or harm, you entertain.. 🔥❤️ love you long time SomG❤️ your favourite artist here DumileS."

Somizi claims he was happier poor

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo opened up about the emotional toll that fame and wealth have taken on his peace of mind

The former Idols SA judge and Metro FM host said his childhood, though marked by poverty, was filled with more genuine happiness than his current life

Fans and followers flooded the comments with reactions, with many relating to his raw and honest confession

Source: Briefly News