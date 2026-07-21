A South African man from Daveyton introduced his American wife to the kota sandwich by making one at home for the first time

The family debated whether to use archer or egg in the kota, with the wife saying she is not a fan of the egg

South Africans online jumped into the comments to debate where the kota actually originated

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Kgotso made his girlfriend a kota. Image: @Kgotso Carter Channel

Source: Facebook

A Daveyton man decided to bring a slice of township culture into his home kitchen by making a kota from scratch for his American girlfriend.

The video, shared by the Kgotso Carter Channel on Facebook, on 19 July 2026 showed the couple working together in what appeared to be their home kitchen. The man was confident from the start. He told his girlfriend that Daveyton is where the kota originated and insisted he knew exactly what to do. She handled the bread browning while he assembled the fillings, and both agreed that the sauce was the part that could either elevate or ruin the whole thing.

His girlfriend shared that she personally skips the egg but acknowledged it is easy enough to add or leave out depending on preference. When the finished kota was ready, the family was called in to taste it. Her verdict was simple:

"It slaps."

The kota's roots spark fresh debate

The kota grew out of South Africa's township food culture, shaped partly by Durban's bunny chow, which Zulu mine workers brought to Gauteng. Over time, it was transformed into a quarter loaf packed with chips, polony, Russian sausage, sauces and various extras, becoming one of the most recognisable kasi meals in the country.

The man's claim that Daveyton is the home of the kota did not go unchallenged. Commenter SindisoRedeem Nhlabathi Ka Mahlangu pushed back, writing that the honour belongs to Durban as the original home of the bunny chow, which he called "the grandma of the Kota," with Park Station in Johannesburg later replacing the curry with chips, Russian and polony.

Watch the Facebook video that got South Africa talking:

Mzansi reacts to the kota video

@Kamogelo Mashinini said:

"Ma'am have your kota however you like! I'm happy you're embracing your husband's kasi culture and you're open to trying new things. Realeboga Makoti!"

@Christopher Thebe Sebigi wrote:

"Too nice 🔥 But kota is about being able to enjoy all the ingredients from a single bite."

@Themba Nhlapo commented:

"Tell him to add more chips."

@Ayanda Millicent Zwane added:

"Perfect 👌 and also try the mince and mash potatoes with chicken feet."

More Briefly News Stories on Food

A South African man’s simple driveway braai broodjies sparked a heated online debate, with Mzansi divided over his unique braai setup and cooking style.

A Soweto woman’s street food business, Swidemete Fast Food, gained popularity as customers began pre-ordering her affordable meals on WhatsApp, helping her grow a thriving township food venture.

A Gauteng night market at Irene Dairy Farm in Pretoria is winning over locals with its mix of food stalls, live music, shopping, drinks and a vibrant evening atmosphere under the trees.

Source: Briefly News