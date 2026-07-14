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“That’s Gonna Cost You”: Afrikaner Woman in US Breaks Down What Refugees Pay To Relocate to the US
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“That’s Gonna Cost You”: Afrikaner Woman in US Breaks Down What Refugees Pay To Relocate to the US

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • An Afrikaner woman living in Austin, Texas, shared a video breaking down what it actually costs to relocate to the US as a refugee
  • She revealed that most of the process is free, with the main expense being a small monthly repayment for flight tickets after arrival
  • Her video drew thousands of responses from South Africans wanting to understand the refugee resettlement process

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Afrikaner woman explains refugee costs after relocating from South Africa to the US
SA woman living in USA as a refugee with her husband. Image: @Life in Austin
Source: Facebook

An Afrikaner woman behind the Facebook page Life in Austin posted the video on 11 July 2026, sharing her experience as a refugee in the United States and giving South Africans a detailed look at the financial side of starting over in America.

She explained that the process is largely subsidised, with most costs covered once resettlement begins. The expenses refugees carry themselves include obtaining unabridged birth certificates, passports, copies of marriage or divorce certificates, death certificates where applicable, and petrol costs for medical appointments and USCIS embassy interviews.

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"That's gonna cost you not a lot, but it will cost you..."

Once refugees arrive at their first American airport, each adult signs an individual contract with the US government committing to repay the cost of their flight ticket. She said her own monthly repayment is $70, while her husband Tom owes slightly more at $71. Crucially, these repayments only begin six months after arrival, giving families time to find their feet.

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Who qualifies for the US refugee programme?

To qualify for the US refugee resettlement programme, applicants must be South African citizens who are Afrikaner or members of another racial minority, reside in South Africa, and demonstrate that they have experienced or fear persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership of a particular social group. Applicants must also be at least 18 years old, unless applying alongside a parent.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Breakdown

South Africans shared questions and personal experiences on her page:

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@Lolli Fleming Forbes asked:

"That 70 that you pay back for the flight is interest-free, is that correct?"

@Stacey David shared:

"We came over without our unabridged birth certificates. Reason: Home Affairs said it would take about 12 weeks, but after 6 months we still hadn't received them..."

@Desmond Pretorius questioned:

"So my question is: What are you making refugees? Is SA in a civil war??"

More Briefly News Stories on Immigration

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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