Perez Hilton broadcast a deeply troubling TikTok Live from his Miami home on Tuesday, 4 August 2026

Concerned viewers flooded emergency lines after the celebrity blogger appeared to show disturbing videos on the stream

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded to his home, where family members were waiting outside

US blogger Perez Hilton self-harmed on TikTok live. Image: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, real name Mario Lavandeira, was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, after viewers watching his TikTok Live raised the alarm over deeply disturbing content he was streaming from his Miami home.

Emergency calls flooded in from fans after the 48-year-old appeared to show acts of self-harm and made remarks about suicide during the broadcast.

Police attend to Hilton

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the property, where they found Hilton's family members waiting outside while he remained inside alone. Officials initially chose to "tactically disengage," prioritising de-escalation by creating time and distance rather than forcing entry. The department later confirmed the man had been "safely recovered" and transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

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In a statement, the Sheriff's Office said: "In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritise de-escalation by creating time, distance and opportunities for malo." The department added that its crisis response unit and licensed mental health professionals were on scene supporting the family throughout the ordeal.

TikTok suspended Hilton's account shortly after the stream ended, but many people wondered why it took so long to get to that point. The footage spread rapidly across social media before the account was suspended, prompting widespread conversation about TikTok's moderation of harmful live content.

Social media erupts

Reactions online ranged from shock to genuine concern. @murdaughupdates wrote:

"I don't know what to say. TikTok have banned me on live for less! Police have intervened, thank God! Our thoughts are with Perez Hilton, his family, and everyone affected."

@OvoAhmad was visibly shaken, saying:

"Video look like something straight out of American Horror Story, I'm traumatised."

@brandy_baby93 questioned the platform's responsibility:

"No, because how did TikTok let it go on for 30 minutes?"

@Bene_yung kept it simple:

"Hope he's okay and getting the real help he needs right now. Glad they got him to the hospital. Mental health is no joke."

Disclaimer: If anyone needs help or mental support, contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG)on 011 234 4837 and on their Suicide Crisis Helpline at 0800 567 567. Lifeline offers round-the-clock confidential counselling on 0861 322 322.

Zee Nxumalo worries fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zee Nxumalo posted a TikTok video recently with a caption that left fans deeply unsettled.

The South African personality's clip hinted at wanting to kick the bucket, and it had many fans confused.

Source: Briefly News