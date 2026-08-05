AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini sparked debate after addressing women with children during a traditional ceremony at eMashobeni royal palace

The king encouraged mothers to attend the 'emkhosini sweivivane' ceremony, saying men could choose them as second wives to 'wipe their tears'

His remarks set social media ablaze, with many South Africans questioning the advice and the framing of single mothers as a 'second option'

King Misuzulu dvises men to take single mothers as second wives. Images: fstop123 and Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU- NATAL - AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has ignited a fierce debate online after encouraging women with children to participate in a traditional ceremony typically reserved for virgin women.

The king made the remarks on 5 August 2026 at the 'emkhosini sweivivane' ceremony held at eMashobeni royal palace. Addressing the women present, he urged mothers not to exclude themselves from the occasion.

He suggested that attending could give them an opportunity to be noticed by men who might take them as second wives and, in his words, "wipe away their tears."

The comments spread quickly on social media, with X user @jackson_rem sharing the remarks to a wide audience.

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King's words land during a busy personal season

The timing of the speech drew added attention. Misuzulu recently paid lobola for his fourth wife, Queen Sihle Dlamini, last month. Before that, he had made headlines for a widely circulated altercation with his third wife, Queen Myeni. With his personal life already under public scrutiny, his advice to single mothers drew both curiosity and criticism.

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Mzansi divided over the King's remarks

Many South Africans pushed back on the framing, arguing that presenting mothers as candidates for second wives was more patronising than empowering.

@she_JD14 wrote:

"Wipe their tears meaning cry some more 😭😭😭😭"

@Lulu__Ags said:

"Lol so people are viewing a woman with a child as a 'second option' or a 'charity case'"

@WazakePhee added:

"Advise your people about financial literacy not marriage."

@BlackJugde asked:

"Who is advising the king though in these issues? Don't they rehearse the speech days prior before he goes ON LIVE?"

Not everyone was dismissive, however. @ThabiJoy4 offered a different perspective:

"Single mothers are actually embraced in my village and surroundings esp. when they have sons, they marry them to expand surnames."

King faces backlash over 'rude' beahviour during lobola

A video of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini drew sharp debate online after it captured him firmly gesturing and audibly reprimanding someone outdoors during lobola proceedings on 19 July 2026. The clip, shared on X showed the king dressed in traditional attire and surrounded by a crowd. His tone and manner when reprimading a man amongst his group sparked immediate reaction.

Zulu Royal Household calls for privacy after viral fight

Briefly News reported that the Zulu Royal Household called on the public to respect the privacy of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni-Zulu, after a video capturing a heated verbal confrontation between the couple circulated widely online. Royal household spokesperson Mpiyakhe Buthelezi addressed the controversy in an interview with eNCA, describing the incident as a domestic matter between a married couple and asserting that every household, including a royal one, faces private challenges that deserve to remain out of the public domain.

Source: Briefly News