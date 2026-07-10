The Zulu Royal Household spokesperson, Mpiyakhe Buthelezi, urged the public to respect the constitutional rights of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his wife

A leaked video showing a heated confrontation between the King and Queen Nomzamo Myeni-Zulu at the Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma sparked widespread backlash

Buthelezi confirmed the royal house apologised to the leader of the Shembe church for remarks made during the recorded exchange

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The Royal Family asked for privacy after King Misuzulu trended. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Pool/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL— The Zulu Royal Household has called on the public to respect the privacy of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni-Zulu, after a video capturing a heated verbal confrontation between the couple circulated widely online.

Royal household spokesperson Mpiyakhe Buthelezi addressed the controversy in an interview with eNCA, describing the incident as a domestic matter between a married couple and asserting that every household, including a royal one, faces private challenges that deserve to remain out of the public domain.

Royal House defends the King's privacy

Buthelezi emphasised that the couple's constitutional rights to privacy must be honoured. He directed criticism at the individual responsible for leaking the footage, which was recorded at the Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, saying that person had violated the family's right to privacy.

The spokesperson also invoked the broader significance of African cultural values and the institution of traditional leadership, arguing that the nation's deep respect for both requires that private royal matters not be subjected to public scrutiny. The video drew significant outrage from members of the public, particularly over what was described as a financial threat and verbal insults directed at Queen Myeni-Zulu during the exchange.

Read the official statement here:

Apology issued to Shembe Church leader

Buthelezi confirmed that the royal house had apologised to the leader of the Shembe church for remarks made during the recorded confrontation, describing the apology as unreserved. Despite the public furore, he said the family remains committed to resolving the matter through private channels.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini ascended to the throne in 2021 following the death of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini. Queen Nomzamo Myeni-Zulu is one of his wives in a polygamous royal marriage. Public records indicate that the King paid a traditional lobola of 15 cows to her family in Jozini.

Phakelumthakathi weighs in on Misuzulu video

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Facebook personality Phakel'umthakathi emphasised the need for reflection and prayer for the Royal Household, urging the public to consider the implications of invading the privacy of the monarchy.

The recent viral video involving Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini captured public attention due to its shocking content featuring the King swearing at his wife and consuming alcohol.

Source: Briefly News