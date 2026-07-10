A resurfaced clip of AmaZulu Queen Nomzamo Myeni visiting Kaizer Chiefs in September 2025 went viral on social media

The queen was filmed visiting the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, where she met with the squad and offered them blessings

South Africans weighed in on the clip in light of a video of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, apparently furious over the visit

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A video of Queen Nomzamo Masesi Myeni's visit to Kaizer Chiefs has resurfaced. Image: Zulu Queen Nomzamo Myeni

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - A video of AmaZulu Queen Nomzamo Masesi Myeni visiting the Kaizer Chiefs training ground has gone viral, reigniting public debate about her conduct and the King’s response.

The video, which was recorded in September 2025, resurfaced after a separate leaked clip showed King Misuzulu kaZwelithini expressing anger over the encounter.

The footage, filmed at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, shows Queen Nomzamo addressing players on the field in a patterned dress and matching headscarf.

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"I'm so happy to see you. I'm so happy to meet you. We're going to see each other more often from now going forward. Thank you so much for the opportunity to meet you," she said, after offering what she described as her blessings and a personal assurance that the team would ‘never lose’.

Why did the clip resurface in July 2026?

The video drew renewed attention after a separate, private recording of King Misuzulu began circulating online in July 2026.

In that leaked footage, the King appears visibly upset, holding a beer bottle while accusing the Queen of hugging men, including Kaizer Chiefs players, conducting business dealings, and going out without his authorisation.

Social media reacts to the clip

The clip drew divided responses on social media.

@KatKtee wrote:

"So this is the video that made him angry."

@trevor_mnini offered context:

"The king is a Buccaneer, and I understand why he's upset at this."

Others were more critical of how the visit was handled.

@Kane_GM9 commented:

"The team was supposed to go to the 'palace' to meet the queen, not her going to the stadium dressed like Cinderella to meet them...and what is she doing, bowing to them? There are just so many wrongs in this video."

Not all reactions were negative toward the queen.

@SibusisoThabede drew a historical parallel, writing:

"There is nothing new to this, and other Queens have sports and clubs they support, and they address their fans and sportspeople. Princess Diana used to run barefoot at her kids' school."

@MasegoBT asked simply:

"What's wrong with her wishing Chiefs well? Aay le nkosi yenu."

How did Sizwe Dhlomo react to the alleged video?

Briefly News also highlighted facts about Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to reports of an alleged video showing King Misuzulu insulting Queen Nomzamo Myeni.

The incident, said to feature a visibly intoxicated King hurling threats and accusations at his wife, has ignited widespread debate on social media, with voices both supporting and questioning the authenticity of the claims.

Source: Briefly News