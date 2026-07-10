A video of AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini apparently confronting a woman while holding a bottle of alcohol circulated widely on social media

The King told the woman he would stop giving her money and repeatedly ordered her to leave, with the person recording saying this was her daily reality

The clip sparked debate on social media about privacy, domestic conduct, and whether filming such encounters was appropriate

King Misuzulu went viral for a clip of him shouting at his wife. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — A video showing AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini holding a bottle of alcohol and verbally confronting a woman has gone viral on social media, triggering a heated public debate about privacy, royal conduct, and the safety of women in the household.

The clip was shared on X by user @LynneStactia and is watermarked by Prince Nookonqoko TV Channel. The exact date of the recording has not been confirmed.

What the video shows

In the footage, King Misuzulu is seen addressing a woman while holding an alcohol bottle. He told her he had previously given her money but would no longer do so, and that she would now live in poverty. He also raised a dispute over a house she was allegedly building, claiming the matter had been brought to his attention by chiefs. At one point, he pointed directly at the woman and instructed her to collect her bricks before repeatedly telling her to leave.

Another woman present tried to calm him down, but the King continued his verbal attack. The person behind the camera, identified as @joy_zelda on X, stated that this behaviour was something she endured every day and added that she was also choosing to leave.

Watch the clip that has divided opinion across South Africa:

South Africans divided over clip

Reactions online reflected a deep split between those who condemned the King's behaviour and those who criticised the decision to record and share the footage.

@duma_noluthando wrote:

"Where is the future of women when our king himself is abusive...this is disgusting and unbelievable, he even drinks from a bottle."

@outthebo pushed back, arguing:

"He is a disgrace because he drinks and swears? Get out of here. This is how people act in the comfort of their homes. There's nothing unusual about the King's conduct here; all of you are like that in private."

@Linghe_Xing questioned both parties:

"I find these videos very weird. Is she a prisoner? Why doesn't she leave if she's unhappy instead of recording such private confrontations with her king? Hhaykona they are both wrong."

@mfundocj focused on the recording itself:

"Firstly, his addressing his unhappiness, and secondly, this is his house; he has a right to drink in his house, even if his father drank here. The problem here is recording why?"

@dadalazi distinguished the King's public and private roles:

"King vs Hubby - two different things. I see a hubby going about his house lounge matters. Whoever took the video and leaked it is vile and doesn't respect themselves and their household."

@Stimela_Mgazi echoed that view, writing:

"He was not talking to the nation but to his family and in a private space."

Misuzulu defends historical African ties

Similarly, Briefly News reported on AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's condemnation of anti-immigration protests, emphasising his call for tolerance towards immigrants and historical ties with neighbouring populations.

As tensions rise across KwaZulu-Natal, the King's plea stands in stark contrast to escalating demands for the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals, provoking strong reactions from both supporters and critics within the Zulu nation.

Source: Briefly News