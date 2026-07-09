An American TikToker praised South African gospel artist Credo V's music, only for SA fans to flood her comments warning her he uses AI

She broke down the studio recordings versus his live performances, pointing out audio details that suggested the tracks were AI-generated

South Africans cracked up in the comments, with many saying they had been raising the alarm about Credo V for years

Credo V posing for a picture during a photoshoot. Image: Credo V

Source: TikTok

An American TikToker got more than she bargained for after discovering South African Christian artist Credo V Daniels. She posted a glowing reaction video on 8 July 2026, only for her comments section to be taken over by South Africans telling her the music she had fallen in love with was largely AI-generated.

The creator, @ithinkthereforeimalyse, had been tipped off about Credo V by a commenter named Nolwazi Ngobeni, who suggested she review him but warned he might as well be an AI musician. That set her off on a deep dive. In the video, she compared his polished studio recordings with clips of his live performances. She pointed to specific details, including what she described as unnatural note cutoffs, AI-sounding choir vocals, a lack of vibrato, and a muffled audio quality she called a ‘wet speaker’ effect.

Credo V's album cover for his second latest drop. Image: credo V

Source: TikTok

User @ithinkthereforeimalyse then played a live clip where the artist appeared to struggle to match his recorded pitch, switched keys mid-song and could be heard gasping for breath between lines. Her reaction was comedic and sharp, and it clearly hit a nerve. In her own words after watching:

"This was such a great time, thank you for raising him to me. I just can't imagine having the gall to perform knowing my songs aren't really me singing because I can't really sing."

Watch the TikTok review that started the debate:

Mzansi reacts to the Credo V AI debate

South Africans flooded the comments with a mix of laughter, validation and a few defences of the artist:

BecomingPreciousPearls wrote:

"He never denied using AI, but he said he only used it for the choir. What blew us off is that he can't sing at all."

Zima Mjoli commented:

"I remember when some of us told people that Credo is AI and we were called jealous. Now, with all these revelations, I want to ask those fans, 'What do you say now?' 😂😂😂"

Ash_lene joked:

"As a country we are still recovering from that live performance. 😭"

TH_linx claimed:

"Ok'salayo, we have the best AI artist in the world. 😌"

Fire pointed out:

"Mind you the live performance was on national TV 😂. He's audacious."

Musa_zwide defended the artist, saying:

"He never said he never used AI bantu. Leave him alone!"

Joy commented:

"Now I can't unhear the wet speaker. 😭"

𝐒𝐔𝐍.𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄 pointed out:

"He released a second album two days ago. 😭💀🤣"

Tumie Sekoala wrote:

"The audacity he has to perform live scares me. 😳😫"

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Source: Briefly News