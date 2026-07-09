A woman shared how a man pretending to be her husband tried to drag her into his car in public

Safety experts have highlighted what critical actions need to be taken in a kidnapping situation

Mzansi's comments to the incident highlighted the need for increased community vigilance and support

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Meisie warned others about the near-kidnapping. Image: @hairstylist

Source: TikTok

A woman narrowly escaped being kidnapped by a stranger who pretended to be her husband. Mzansi was left stunned by the method.

The harrowing incident was shared on TikTok by Meisie on 5 July 2026. She described how a man she did not know approached her in the street and began forcibly pulling her towards his vehicle. When bystanders stepped in to check on her, the man told them she was mentally unstable and that she would hurt herself. People believed him and walked away, leaving her to fight him off alone.

She kept struggling as the man continued to drag her. It was only when actual police officers arrived on the scene that she was finally freed. The woman also noted that she was not certain of the man's nationality. She captioned her post:

"Please be aware guys."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Briefly News reached out to Meisie to ask her where exactly the incident occurred. she said:

"Between Rosebank and Randburg"

What to do in a kidnapping situation

Safety experts advise that the best chance of surviving an attempted kidnapping is to act immediately. Making noise, running, and fighting back are all critical in those first moments. Creating a scene draws attention and makes it harder for an attacker to succeed.

If already in a vehicle, the first 24 hours are considered the most critical window for escape or release. Those in the boot of a car are advised to look for an internal release latch or kick out brake lights to signal other drivers.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi stunned by the story

South Africans shared their own close calls and called for greater awareness. This is what Mzansi had to say on her page:

@Bontleᥫ᭡ wrote:

"This once happened to me, a taxi driver saved me. I'll never forget, I'll be grateful to that man"

@Ncum_06 shared:

"We should normalise helping someone especially women even if she was the wife, if she said she doesn't want to go with them, then help."

@HarrietM24 said:

"I'm sorry mama. Ntho ena e etsahetse hokae? [Where did this happen?]"

@Marev wrote:

"You should have said what's my name and surname"

More Briefly News stories on kidnappings

An Umlazi woman appeared in court on charges of kidnapping and murdering a five-year-old child after allegedly demanding ransom from the victim's family.

South African TikToker Owamie went viral after questioning Julius Malema’s decision to retweet unverified claims about Mazwi Kubheka’s kidnapping, saying leaders should verify information before sharing it.

A South African mother became stranded in Nigeria while trying to bring her young son home after six years apart, claiming she was denied access to him by his father’s family.

Source: Briefly News