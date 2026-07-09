A Mozambican woman discussed why she had no plans to leave South Africa despite her undocumented status

The woman appealed to Home Affairs to assist her in regularising her documents so that she could be legal

Social media users expressed frustration with the woman's comment and the lack of enforcement by the police

A Mozambican woman sparked outrage online by refusing to leave South Africa. Image: DjelicS/ @jackson_rem

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - A video of a Mozambican woman defiantly telling a reporter outside a Home Affairs office that she will not leave South Africa has gone viral on X, drawing sharp reactions from locals.

The clip, filmed in Gauteng on 8 July 2026 and shared on X by @jackson_rem, sparked online frustration, with many criticising the woman’s comments. Some even noted the presence of police vehicles behind her, while she admitted to being illegally in the country.

The woman's defiance comes on the back of calls for undocumented migrants to leave the country by 30 June 2026.

Thousands of undocumented migrants have already left South Africa. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

Woman speaks out about her status in the country

Speaking about her situation, the woman explained that her undocumented status was preventing her children from accessing schooling and other services.

"The children cannot move forward with school; they cannot do anything. So, I am stuck in one place. That is why we are here at Home Affairs, to ask Home Affairs to fix our things," she said.

She rejected calls for her deportation, pointing to the life she had built in South Africa over many years. She said that she had a husband and home in the country, and had children in South Africa, which made them South African.

“So, when they say I must leave, where am I going? Leaving my children behind? There is nowhere I am going; my home is here in South Africa."

Reactions were divided over entitlement and law enforcement

The clip attracted significant attention online, with many users focusing on the presence of police officers who appeared unmoved by her public admission of being undocumented.

@EvelynN60589 wrote:

"Law enforcement is South Africa’s biggest problem, especially with Home Affairs. She is here publicly stating that she is in SA illegally, but no arrest, no deportation. It can only happen in SA."

@my_azania added:

"The cops are literally standing behind her as she incriminates herself by saying she has no valid papers. Why is nothing happening?"

@Mo_Leratoo questioned the basis of her request, writing:

"Why must the South African Home Affairs fix her papers? Kante, Home Affairs yako Mozambique?"

@mphomab challenged the Constitutional framing often invoked in immigration debates:

"South Africa belongs to all who live in it refers to its citizens, not migrants, asylum seekers/holders, tourists or refugees. Migrants who want to be citizens must be naturalised, and their kids born after being naturalised will automatically become South Africans."

@Mrmoney115 offered a more pointed summary:

"The entitlement."

Other articles about illegal immigration protests

A Mozambican woman believed to be a restaurant owner chased away South African tourists from the establishment, retaliating from the 'mabahambe' protests in Mzansi.

Two men filmed a congested Johannesburg CBD, shocked that foreign nationals had returned to the streets after the March and March protests, sparking an online debate.

A Johannesburg man went around his neighbourhood checking which spaza shops were still open during the "mabahambe" protests and ordered them to close.

Source: Briefly News