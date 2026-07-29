Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC have reportedly found common ground on the structure of a deal for winger Langelihle Phili

Earlier negotiations stalled over a proposed player swap involving striker Ashley du Preez and at least one other Chiefs player

Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr and head coach Fernando da Cruz have identified Phili as a top transfer priority

Kaizer Chiefs are closing in on the signing of Stellenbosch FC winger Langelihle Phili, with the two clubs reportedly having reached an agreement in principle on the broad terms of a transfer deal.

SABC reported that talks between the Soweto giants and the Cape Winelands club gathered pace this week after Chiefs submitted a revised offer, breaking a deadlock that had frustrated both parties for some time.

How earlier talks broke down

Previous negotiations had centred on a package involving striker Ashley du Preez and at least one additional player heading to Stellenbosch, combined with a cash element.

However, Stellenbosch were reluctant to sanction a deal that kept Phili within South African football. The club reportedly preferred either a move abroad for the winger or allowing him to run down his contract rather than joining a domestic rival.

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That resistance proved a significant obstacle during the early rounds of discussions, leaving Chiefs to rethink their approach before returning with an improved proposal.

Kaizer Chiefs now in the driving seat

With the revised offer on the table, sources indicate that the two clubs have now aligned on the general framework of a deal, though finer contractual details still need to be finalised. Should those outstanding matters be resolved, Chiefs could complete the signing before the transfer window closes in September.

Both Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr and head coach Fernando da Cruz are said to have been driving the pursuit of Phili, viewing a versatile wide attacker as one of the squad's most urgent requirements ahead of the new campaign.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the DStv Premiership's most dangerous attacking players, and his ability to operate across the front line has attracted considerable interest. While the deal is not yet officially confirmed, the latest developments position Chiefs as the clear frontrunners to land the Stellenbosch man before the window shuts.

Kaizer Chiefs warned against selling top star

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs were warned over the possibility of selling one of their star players during this summer transfer window.

The Soweto giants are reportedly considering the player's sale after dropping him from the squad that travelled to Spain for pre-season.

Source: Briefly News