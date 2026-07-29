Kim Kardashian Uses Tyla's New Song, South Africa Celebrates Global Co-Sign
- Kim Kardashian featured Tyla's new song That Girl on her Instagram Story, sending fans into a frenzy online
- South Africans praised the unexpected co-sign, saying the reality TV star introduced Tyla's music to millions
- While many celebrated the moment, others questioned whether the post was part of a bigger promotional campaign
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South Africans are celebrating after Kim Kardashian featured Tyla's latest single, That Girl, on her Instagram Story. The clip, which was shared by @Pop Base on X, quickly went viral and had fans convinced that the Grammy-winning singer's latest release had received another major international boost.
While many hailed the moment as proof that Tyla's global influence continues to grow, others debated whether the post was simply part of a wider promotional rollout.
Fans celebrate Tyla's latest international boost
The viral post sparked excitement across social media, with many saying Kim Kardashian's massive online following could introduce Tyla's new music to even more listeners.
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@HopeSaid25 wrote:
"Tyla's global takeover continues. 🔥 Kim knows a hit when she hears one. 👀"
@BigDayanna10 added:
"Tyla's global takeover continues. 🌍✨"
@Festuscoal also praised the moment, commenting:
"Tyla winning and Kim tuning in? That's right, they are both that girl."
See the clip in the X post below:
Social media says the song is gaining momentum
Others believed Kim's post was a sign that That Girl is already making waves.
@RoudyTheFirst said:
"You know a song is taking over when Kim starts using it."
@Tylaseethal12 commented:
"She got taste, I'm so obsessed with this song🥰."
Meanwhile, @maximusochieng posted:
"Tyla just got the Kim Kardashian co-sign. When Kim puts your song on her Instagram Story you already know the internet is about to do the rest."
Tyla's latest milestone sparks debate
Kim Kardashian's use of That Girl had social media buzzing, but not everyone shared the excitement. While many fans celebrated the moment as another sign of Tyla's growing international reach, others questioned why it was making headlines.
@deonbassey asked:
"Is this what y'all update now or this is part of her PR??👀"
@MAJESTY wrote:
"Why is this news? Her album flopped."
@nunya joked:
"I think you forgot to put #ad at the end of the post Pop Base, y'all know that's illegal!!"
The mixed reactions highlighted how one Instagram Story was enough to get people talking. Whether fans saw it as a major win or dismissed the buzz, Tyla's latest single remained at the centre of the conversation.
Tyla opens up on identity debate
Recently Briefly News reported that Tyla has once again addressed the controversy surrounding her identity, explaining that being identified as coloured is rooted in South African history and culture.
Speaking about the backlash she received online, the singer said she understands why the term is viewed differently in other countries but stressed that she identifies as both a Black and coloured woman. She added that she no longer feels the need to constantly explain herself, saying those willing to understand her perspective now do, while she remains proud of her South African heritage.
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Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina Mtshengu is an entertainment journalist at Briefly News. Holding an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies, she brings a unique blend of creative storytelling and news reporting to her work. With experience in theatre, film, visual arts, and journalism, Rina specialises in crafting compelling stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversation. Her writing has been featured in The Herald, and she continues to expand her storytelling portfolio through fiction, news, and multimedia content.