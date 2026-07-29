Kai Cenat and Tyla reunited on a Disney World livestream in July 2026, more than two years after their original viral exchange

Sizwe Dhlomo shared the clip on X, captioning it with a reaction that caught Mzansi's attention

Fans are divided on whether Kai is genuinely interested in Tyla or simply farming viral content for views

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in after Tyla curved Kai Cenat. Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety, Jim Spellman, TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

It looks like some things never change. Kai Cenat and Tyla crossed paths again on a livestream at Disney World on Monday, 27 July 2026, and the interaction was as playful and loaded as ever — leaving fans talking, and Sizwe Dhlomo reacting with a now-viral post.

In the clip, Cenat pressed Tyla three times about whether she was dating anyone, before she finally confirmed she was interested in someone. When he pushed her to reveal how many letters were in the person's name, she replied:

"It depends."

Cenat's visible confusion and the crowd's energy made the exchange an instant clip.

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Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Tyla curving Kai Cenat

South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to the clip on X with a blunt take:

"😩😩😩 Kai is going out sad."

See the post below:

The post quickly gained traction among South African fans who have followed the Cenat-Tyla dynamic since it first went viral in 2024, when Tyla's now-iconic "we're friends though" response became a widely shared internet meme.

This latest encounter is the first time the two have been on a livestream together since that original exchange.

Mzansi reacts to Tyla curving Kai Cenat again

The reactions were a mix of amusement, sympathy, and scepticism:

@AldrinSampear noted:

"Someone in the comments said 'Kais'"

@SizweDhlomo replied:

"lol! He's always trying his luck with her & getting curved."

@macyxwold_999 came to Cenat's defence, writing:

"I hate how they doing young man it's pure business and promo while he really like the girl and I see it he might not be up for her but he at least 1 up... so cat and mouse ain't gon work ty ty"

@vibes_onX offered a more critical read:

"If we keeping it a buck who's got more motion? That being said, I wouldn't continue endorsing her if I was him because she could play along in a way the audience also perceives she's being accommodative and that she's spicing up the stream. This is not a good look for Kai..."

@TshegoKgoedi_ was matter-of-fact:

"Knee deep in the friend zone, I'm afraid it's too late for him."

@MacSet_SA suggested Cenat knows exactly what he is doing:

"He is clip farming ya'll, thought we all catching game... people tune in for exactly the continuation of 'We friends thou' 😅"

Watch the video below:

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in after Tyla curved Kai Cenat again. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Tyla announces A*Pop World Tour with 2 South Africa dates

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyla announced her first full headline tour across North America, Europe, the UK, and Africa, called the A*Pop World Tour.

The two-time Grammy winner will perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg in early 2027 as part of the 34-date global run.

Source: Briefly News