Kai Cenat recently put Tyla on the phone so she could wish North West a happy birthday

Fans loved North and her friends' reaction to speaking to Tyla, and admired the singer's influence

Meanwhile, others were floored by how North exposed Kai's crush on Tyla after the YouTuber shot his shot months ago and missed

Kai Cenat was trolled after having Tyla wish North West a happy birthday. Images: tyla, kaicenat, kimkardashian

You know you've made it when pre-teens lose their marbles at the sight of you, and that's the effect Tyla had on North West when she wished her a happy birthday!

Kai Cenat connects Tyla to North West

On her 11th birthday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West, received a huge surprise from one of the biggest stars out at the moment.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user FearedBuck, Northie is seen travelling by train with her friends and famous online streamer, Kai Cenat, who offered to call Tyla for North, and he did.

North's face lit up when she spoke to the Water hitmaker, who wished her a happy birthday before she slipped and told Tyla that Kai likes her - oops!

"Kai likes you! We love you, Tyla!"

Peeps react to Kai Cenat's video

Netizens were stunned by North's sweet reaction to speaking to Tyla, impressed by the singer's influence:

emceeIII said:

"Kanye West's daughter is fangirling over her. I hope they keep hating."

melissaxmasters was jealous:

"This kid is literally living everyone's dream. Ugh, I'm jealous!"

FionaBlaze_ wrote:

"Tyla is famous famous."

Meanwhile, some peeps trolled Kai, saying Tyla friend-zoned him after he shot his shot:

YoungMcCutty said:

"They are never gonna let him live down that Tyla swerve."

Dubswrld30 wrote:

"All that just to get curved again."

itscontursii was floored:

"Bro grabbed the phone 'cause he didn’t wanna get friend-zoned twice."

Sizwe Dhlomo drags Tyla

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo's comments about Tyla's statement.

The radio personality dragged Tyla over her grammatical errors, and Mzansi felt Sizwe was out of line.

