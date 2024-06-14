Sizwe Dhlomo roasted Tyla for grammatical errors in her Instagram statement addressing her racial identity, following her dodging a question about it on The Breakfast Club

Tyla, who identifies as a coloured woman in South Africa and a black woman globally, has been trending for her comments

Social media users had mixed reactions to Dhlomo's critique, with some defending Tyla's authenticity and informal tone

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo fired shots at singer and dancer Tyla, who shared a statement on social media. Tyla posted on her Instagram page addressing questions about her racial identity.

Sizwe Dhlomo has roasted Tyla over the errors in her statement. Image: @sizwedhlomo and Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dlhomo mocks Tyla over grammatical errors

We all know Sizwe Dhlomo speaks his mind despite the consequences. The radio personality recently took to social media to share his thoughts on Grammy Award-winning musician Tyla's statement.

Tyla has been trending locally and internationally after dodging a question about her racial identity during an interview on The Breakfast Club. The star issued a statement explaining that she identifies as a coloured woman in South Africa and a black woman all over the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Reacting to the statement, Sizwe Dhlomo noted that there were grammatical errors in the statement. The radio presenter said:

"And now? That statement? Spelling errors & all! There was no need."

Mzansi react to Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo's post. Many also admitted that they noticed the errors in the statement but assumed that the Water singer wrote it herself.

@Thembisile_Q said:

"You're in the wrong profession Siz. Our kids need you in school"

@ADS_ZAR wrote:

"I believe that was on purpose; she probably wants to downplay the seriousness abo-Niggah are trying to put on this blackness thing. She doesn't wanna be the chosen one to free the slaves "

@kgosi_yaBakwena said:

"There is nothing wrong with the statement. You can tell it's from her heart and not doctored by a team, sitting around a table, coming up with ideas on how to better manage the situation. I don't know what your obsession is with "good English," but o thoma go re bora nou."

@k_uttii wrote:

"Its an informal statement typed on the notes app that starts with “yoh guys” and you’re scrutinising spelling?"

@LeoDiSoufeng commented:

"Lol, you guys call out everything, even when people are being authentically themselves. Tyla doesn't even speak proficient English, but who should really care really."

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in as Thabo Bester returns to court

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that as Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana returned to court, Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts on the trial, saying Bester needed to expose the powerful people he allegedly worked with.

Disgraced lovebirds Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana made their way back to court, and their trial quickly took over social media trends.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News