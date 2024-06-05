Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the now-trending Thabo Bester trial after his return to court

The radio personality suggested that Bester expose the powerful people he was working with

Mzansi agreed with Sizwe, while some netizens guessed who the criminal could have been in cahoots with

Sizwe Dhlomo commented on Thabo Bester's trial. Images: Instagram/ sizwedhlomo and Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

As Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana returned to court, Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts on the trial, saying Bester needed to expose the powerful people he allegedly worked with.

Sizwe Dhlomo comments on Thabo Bester trial

Disgraced lovebirds, Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana made their way back to court, and their trial quickly took over social media trends.

Netizens closely critiqued the court proceedings, from Nandi's crocodile tears to Bester's bravado, and Sizwe Dhlomo was among many following the trial for more developments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the radio personality suggested that Bester expose the people he was connected to, saying he was already hinting at having ties to some bigwigs:

"Thabo Bester must reveal the powerful person who brought him the laptop in jail. He’s already alluding to higher-ups."

Mzansi weighs in on Sizwe Dhlomo's comments:

Netizens want Thabo Bester to expose the people he was connected to:

Noma_1123 claimed:

"It's written ANC politician all over it."

daminanos said:

"I doubt he'll live to tell the story if it's true."

motsepe_rems suggested:

"He can plead guilty and narrate the story. Even today, he had the opportunity to mention names, but he chose to be discreet about it."

K_Mathebe_ posted:

"Honestly. I don’t get why he is getting all worked up and emotional when he can just name those powerful people. He’s even asking for the death penalty, so clearly, he has nothing to lose."

FusionistRSA said:

"I suspect Cele."

Sol Phenduka reflects on meeting Nandipha Magudumana

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sol Phenduka's reaction to watching Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana's documentary.

The Podcast and Chill host said he regretted getting so close to the disgraced doctor despite not knowing about her dangerous history at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News