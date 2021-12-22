Andile Mpisane bought himself yet another car as a gift for this Saturday’s upcoming holiday festivities and instinctively flashed the new ride to his followers

Since the pricey whip is not the only extravagant vehicle purchase the Royal AM chairman made this month, his recent buy attracted a lot of suspicions from onlookers

Consequently, Mpisane and his equally flossy family became the subjects of backlash as many netizens insisted authorities look into their finances

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Andile Mpisane is making headlines for his luxurious lifestyle once again, but they aren’t looking so positive this time. The soccer star recently shared a video of his early Christmas present, a Porsche GT2RS that can cost more than R5.5 million.

Andile Mpisane’s showcased his fresh set of wheels but was met with concerned messages instead of compliments. Image" @andilempisane10/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The sexy premium ride is not even Andile’s first costly buy this month, making his pockets seem vaster than the ocean. So, suspicious South Africans did not congratulate the newly-wed on the new wheels but had a bunch of questions instead.

While many are aware that Andile is the Royal AM chairman and is the heir of a successful businesswoman, they can’t help but wonder where all his cash comes from. They interrogated and speculated on Twitter as seen below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@ChrisExcel102 said:

“These people must be investigated....... Something fishy here

@mashoto_ wrote:

“No man how rich are they kanti?”

@Mikemat54423936 warned:

“I really hope you guys are paying taxes. Cause when SARS visits you won't like it”

@OneNation70290 alleged:

“The people of South Africa paid for it!! It makes me sick”

@Abuti__Ray added:

“The Hawks must start doing their job. Khona okushaya'manzi.”

Andile Mpisane proudly flaunts new R3 Million Mercedes Maybach, SA wowed

In more news concerning Andile Mpisane’s growing fleet, Briefly News recently reported that the Royal AM was at it once again. The 20-year-old son of businesswoman and socialite Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has been anything but shy to flaunt his excessive wealth, so he did it again with a luxury whip purchase.

Making good on keeping up his flamboyant appearances, Mpisane recruited the sort of luxury vehicle that can only be described as the stuff of dreams. He showed off a R3 million 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, for which he has undoubtedly reserved a special place in his exotic garage.

The musician, who's likely working on expanding his catalogue, took to Instagram to mesmerise his followers with the flashy new set of wheels. The caption read:

“Never sacrifice three things in life, family, love and yourself.”

Source: Briefly.co.za