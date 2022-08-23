Kabza De Small took to Twitter to declare himself the game changer in the South African music industry after Amapiano began to dominate

Kabza and a few other artists pioneered the rise of Amapiano's genre, breaking records not only in Mzansi but also internationally

Netizens have flocked to Kabza's comments, proclaiming him the King he believes he is, while others have simply trolled the talented DJ

Kabza De Small has unashamedly boasted about his booming career. Image: @Kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small is a leading Amapiano artist from South Africa. The DJ is well-known for his hit songs that are played at grooves and for his international recognition. It makes sense for him to brag about his accomplishments.

Taking to Twitter, Kabza shared a photo with a caption about how proud he is of how far he has come as a pioneer of Amapiano. The Asibe Happy hitmaker hinted that he is the greatest to ever do it by saying:

"I changed the game futhi Angilwi bafwe2 "

Kabza posted the following image on Twitter:

The post sparked an immediate heated debate among fans. While some agreed with Kabza, others began to mock the talented artist.

@Dr Sugar said:

"Anyone who calls himself king is not a king."

@ThapeloSeshoka_ wrote:

"Phori won't be happy with this statement. Retract ndoda fast!"

@TumeloRICCADO shared:

"You killed Hip Hop. We are forever grateful."

@Kabza29250464 posted;

"Those of us who have been following ur music since mid-2000, know that you are not a one-hit-wonder."

@DEEJTHATSO replied:

"The fact that you waited for your turn to shine is an inspiration "

@Njabulofuze03 commented:

"You didn’t only change the game, you’ve changed so many young South Africans' lives. You will definitely go down as the greatest."

@DJMAMO6 added:

"You are your own competition ✌❤. Nobody is beyond you . I repeat No One is above Kabza bafwethu ❤❤"

