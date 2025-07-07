Ntobeko Sishi opened up about his childhood in a candid interview on The Inside Show podcast with George Avakian

The former Gomora actor spoke about rejection, forgiveness and healing in an episode that premiered on YouTube on Saturday 26 June 2025

Ntobeko Sishi's real-life childhood experience mirrored his character in Gomora and earned him respect from netizens

Rising South African actor and musician Ntobeko Sishi had netizens in their feelings after opening up about his painful upbringing.

Sishi became a household name for his portrayal of the character Ntokozo on the popular Mzansi Magic TV drama series Gomora. His character in the award-winning TV drama series also experienced the same fate as him in real life.

In a candid interview on the Inside Show podcast with George Avakian, Ntobelo Sishi wore his heart on his sleeve and opened up about being rejected by his father following the death of his mother.

Ntobeko Sishi shares how his father rejected him

In a teaser of the episode shared by George Avakian on TikTok, Sishi revealed that his mother passed away when he was six years old.

“I lost my mum when I was like six. That was when we were on the up and up of wealth, I guess. Then after that, I was with my dad,” he said.

Now 27 years of age, Ntobeko Sishi recounted how things took a painful turn when his father disowned him about four years after his mother’s death.

“He switched up and was like, ‘Dude, you’re not my son.’ He put me on a flight. I was about 10 years old, alone at Durban Airport, I think that was what it was called then. Like I didn’t know where I was gonna go,” Sishi added.

Ntobeko Sishi discusses healing after painful upbringing

Over the years, Ntobeko Sishi hoped for a reunion with his father, but that never happened until he received a message out of the blue in 2020.

“I got an Instagram DM that was like, ‘Yoh our dad’s in the hospital' and I was like who is this is this like my older brother? He said he is in like ward what what in Pretoria, and I went (to see him).”

He said when he got to the hospital, he couldn’t get any closure as his father was on life support. Despite the situation, Ntobeko said he forgave his father.

“As angry as I was at him, I couldn’t say anything because the guy was like on machines and stuff. So, I just forgave him and told him I forgive him,” he said.

He admitted that being rejected by his father played a huge part in his life and healing from the experience has not been easy.

“Rejection has been a huge part of my life and kinda letting go of that part of my life, trying to make it have less of a negative impact on me. It's been the biggest challenge,” he said.

Netizens react after Ntobeko Sishi shares painful childhood story

Netizens flooded the comments section with emotional reactions. Several netizens applauded Ntobeko Sishi for being the bigger person in a difficult situation, while some shared their similar stories.

Here are some of the reactions:

Molatelo Lehonono shared:

“And to think he played Ntokozo who was also not accepted by his father on ‘Gomora’ is crazy!”

Oratile highlighted:

“Every day it becomes apparent that everyone has a story.”

THABILE🤍 said:

“Forgiveness is not for the other person, it’s for yourself.”

earthto._.aya declared:

“Yoh, he’s such a good person, I was not going to see him shame 😭”

Nkosi sikhonde shared:

“This is the reason why my relationships never work. It’s because of abandonment/rejection issues.”

