Ntobeko Sishii has shared more details about his much-awaited body of work titled A Night in the Hills

Sishii who rose to prominence by playing the role of Ntokozo on the popular soapie Gomora said he is taking a break from acting to focus on music

The star has been making waves and topping trends following the release of his banger I Don't Dance released on 14 April

Ntobeko "Sishii" Sishi is ready to take over the world with his music and we are here for it. The star who recently bowed out of the Mzansi Magic drama series, Gomora gave an insight into what fans can look forward to.

Ntobeko Sishi has revealed that his much-awaited EP, ‘A Night in the Hills’ is very personal. Image: @sishiiofficial

Source: Instagram

Sishii may have been popular for playing Ntokozo but the star also has a few hit songs under his belt.

Ntobeko Sishii says he does not check online stats after releasing new music

Sishii is the talk of the town following the release of his hit single I Don't Dance. According to a statement shared with Briefly News, I Don't Dance is The Weeknd-inspired R&B/Pop single that tells the story of a night out during his time at the University of Cape Town.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the former Hectic Nine-9 presenter said he has not been checking whether or not his song is doing well. He said:

"I am just not aware of the numbers and streams, I choose not to check that stuff because it will affect me either in a positive or negative way."

Sishii reacts to fans saying he sounds like The Weeknd in his new single I Don't Dance

Mzansi has been jamming to Sishii's new hit. Many couldn't help but notice the similarities between the former Gomora star's song and some of Canadian singer The Weeknd's songs.

Responding to the comments, Sishii admitted that I Don't Dance was inspired by The Weeknd. He added:

"The Weeknd has always had an impact on the music I make, I am a huge fan of his. I am still trying to find the sound but there is definitely going to be The Weeknd influence that you will be hearing."

Former Gomora star Ntobeko Sishi shares details about upcoming EP, A Night in the Hills

With I Don't Dance out and making waves, Mzansi music lovers are waiting in anticipation to hear what the rest of the EP is going to sound like.

Speaking to Briefly News about A Night in the Hills, Sishii said fans can look forward to know him on a more personal level. He said he included some sensitive clips from family and friends that will surely leave many in their feels.

"It’s very personal, I have used Voice Notes from my aunt, that’s incredibly personal, during one of the darkest periods of my life and I used it as it is, I didn’t sugarcoat it."

Sishii talks about future plans and what his fans can look forward to

Ntobeko Sishi has truckloads of future plans. The star who recently signed to Mr Eazi's emPawa said he hopes to collaborate with local and international stars including Anatii, Msaki and Ami Faku.

The I Don't Dance hitmaker also shared that he hopes to help fellow artists make money through their craft. He noted:

"I’d like to tour the world with my own music and see it impacting people’s lives and reach a point where I’d be able to teach artists how to facilitate the business of this industry."

