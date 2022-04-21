South African rapper A-Reece set Mzansi buzzing when he released a dope new EP titled The Burning Tree late on Wednesday

Many were surprised that the star features veteran Mzansi rapper Maggz in one of the new songs as Maggz has not dropped any new songs for a while

The Zimbali hitmaker also features Jay Jody, 25k and ImpThaDon in the new project that his fans described as one of his best projects

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A-Reece has dropped a new Extended Play (EP). The star took to social media late on Wednesday to announce that he has released The Burning Tree.

A Reece dropped a new EP, ‘The Burning Tree’. Image: @theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

The rapper's announcement sent his fans into a frenzy. They took to his timeline to praise him for always giving them nice hip-hop vibes.

The project had more than 11 000 views on YouTube in just one hour. Taking to Twitter, A-Reece shared that he wants his fans to find out themselves who's featured on the EP.

"Not gonna tell you who’s on it, get high and go find out yourself, don’t forget to have fun! Listen from start to finish and don’t shuffle my sh*t!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The star features Mzansi rappers such as Maggz, 25K, Jay Jody and ImpThaDon on the project. The Zimbali hitmaker's fans praised him for dropping a dope project.

@sapticon said:

"Baby boy always does it for me."

@AvumileSiko wrote:

"11K views in 1hr."

@TL_Sekhwela commented:

"The burning tree features by @reece_youngking: 1. @25k 2. @ImpThaDon_ZA 3. @OriginalJayJody 4. @Maggz100. Won't lie, the Maggz feature was unexpected but definitely necessary, that was fire."

@bewu01 wrote:

"A-Reece is having so much fun in making music rn. He is really in a good space and I love this for him. Thank you for this it is fire."

@Soulpro98279983 added:

"WE NEED A CONCERT REECE! This music is too good, a live experience to this greatness. I'm scared many will cry! Literally!"

Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens impresses Mzansi with rap skills

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens can rap. The stunner took to social media recently to show off her rap skills. Many on her timeline agreed that she is just as talented as her rapper boo.

The There They Go hitmaker and his girlfriend went to the same high school and are now showing the world that they're both gifted when it comes to penning lyrics. Sammie took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself rapping. She also posted a clip of her lyrics video.

Source: Briefly News