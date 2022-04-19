Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens impressed Mzansi with her rap skills when she posted a video of herself rapping to a dope hip-hop beat

Social media users agreed that the There They Go rapper's boo is just as talented as her man when it comes to penning dope lyrics

After Sammie Heavens posted the clip on her Instagram account, her followers took to her comment section to encourage her to drop rap songs of her own

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens can rap. The stunner took to social media recently to show off her rap skills. Many on her timeline agreed that she is just as talented as her rapper boo.

Nasty C Girlfriend’s Sammie Heavens can also rap. Image: @nasty_csa, @sammieheavens

Source: Instagram

The There They Go hitmaker and his girlfriend went to the same high school and are now showing the world that they're both gifted when it comes to penning lyrics.

Sammie took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself rapping, ZAlebs reports. She also posted a clip of her lyrics video.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi agreed that Sammie should drop her own rap songs. They encouraged her to make a career out of rapping because she can smoke most Mzansi hip-hop artists.

therealnigist wrote:

"This actually goes haaarrrd."

lilhvsty_icon commented:

"Some rappers will start stealing your lines, believe it."

uni.capri said:

"Your flow is so smoooooothh. Smoother than my skin."

goblinboy0 wrote:

"Sammie why don't you make music because clearly you can."

lifewithbuhle._ commented:

"Whaaat! Ma’am you are spitting spitting!"

ogdee4730 said:

"You need to drop a track."

siphesiwe_precious added:

"We need a song! This is fire."

Nasty C shares hilarious clip of William Last poking fun at rapper's new look

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C took to social media to share a hilarious clip of William Last poking fun at his new look. The comedian did a remake of the rapper's Can't Imagine lyrics video.

The There They Go hitmaker laughed out loud when he saw the clip on TikTok. He then re-posted the clip of William on his timeline. A few days back the hip-hop artist dropped the lyrics video on YouTube.

William Last, who is a popular comedian, decided to do the remake of the video and many on Instagram believe the funny man nailed it. Social media users took to Nasty C's comment section to applaud William for his creativity and sense of humour.

Source: Briefly News