Nasty C has shared a funny video of comedian William Last poking fun at his new look in the the lyrics video for Can't Imagine

The rapper posted the clip on YouTube a few days back and William Last decided to have fun with it and recorded his own remake of the clip

The There They Go hitmaker's followers shared that William nailed the remake and praised his for always coming up with funny content

Nasty C has taken to social media to share a hilarious clip of William Last poking fun at his new look. The comedian did a remake of the rapper's Can't Imagine lyrics video.

The There They Go hitmaker laughed out loud when he saw the clip on TikTok. He then re-posted the clip of William on his timeline. A few days back the hip-hop artist dropped the lyrics video on YouTube.

William Last, who is a popular comedian, decided to do the remake of the video and many on Instagram believe the funny man nailed it.

Social media users took to Nasty C's comment section to applaud William for his creativity and sense of humour.

oratile.mathaba commented:

"William is talent."

ogdee4730 wrote:

"He killed it though."

j_hussle_blue said:

"William always come through, that's flames."

ela_mpapanee__ commented:

"This one never disappoints."

_a.b.by_ wrote:

"He did it well."

_dior_puppy added:

"Malume. William always nails it."

