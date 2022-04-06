AKA and Nadia Nakai went public with their romance a few weeks ago after months of speculation by fans

The couple has been giving fans glimpses of their blooming affair thanks to the frequent posts on their social media pages

Nadia Nakai and AKA had Mzansi drooling when they posted a recent loved-up video at a local club on Instagram

Many fans are happy that Supa Mega is finally moving on, but others were quick to mention his late ex-fiancée, Nellie Tembe

Popular South African rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai couldn't keep their hand off each other in a recent video. The celebrity couple, who recently went public with their romance after keeping it under wraps for months, left Mzansi gasping for air.

AKA and Nadia Nakai serve couple goals in their new hot video. Image: @nadianakai and @akaworldwide

Bragga and the Energy rapper recently stepped out for an appearance at famous club Konka in Soweto. The Naaa Meaan rapper looked like the superstar she is in a cut-out black number that left little to the imagination and black thigh-high boots.

According to The South African, the rapper duo left onlookers drooling as they showed some public display of affection. In the video also posted by fans on Twitter, AKA could be seen grabbing Nadia's butt cheek.

Peeps loved the couple's video. Many pointed out that AKA is happy with Nadia. Others were, however, keen on dampening the mood. They mentioned that it is still too soon for the Fela in Versace to move on after the tragic death of his fiancée last year.

@NamusiNana said:

"What about Nellie. Did she deserve to be pushed from the 10th floor?"

@Khaya__Dlamini added:

"I pray for her safety."

