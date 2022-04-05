Veteran actress Connie Ferguson and her daughters Lesedi and Ali are always down for a fun family time

The Queen actress recently took to her Instagram page to show her fans and followers a lit dance video with her babies and sister

Not only did fans enjoy the dance moves, but others were glad that the family was having a lighter moment, especially after going through a lot in the past months

Connie Ferguson and her daughters know how to wind down after a hectic day. The star recently shared a video showing off their dance moves.

'The Queen' star Connie Ferguson and her daughters Lesedi and Alicia showed off their incredible dance moves. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

In the hilarious video, the veteran actress, her sister and two daughters impressed Mzansi with their moves. She captioned rightfully captioned the video:

"The foolery."

Fans and followers could not get enough of the family's goofing around. Many including some celebrities flocked to the comments section to say the video had made their day.

@thuliphongolo wrote:

"I love it!"

@sarahlanga commented:

" you guys are my faves."

@nomzamo_m added:

"Aiiiii smooth with it!"

@empress_nyashaa noted:

"Gather here if you have played this for more than 10 times already."

@rosematlala_said:

"I can hear Shona’s laugh when y’all did these dancing videos."

@a_priestess_she_is added:

"The Foolery is real here!!! ous’Cons and Sedi finishing up over there!!! A start must finish."

Source: Briefly News