Former Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi shocked her fans and followers with a video of her showing off her incredible dance moves

The 43-year-old radio and television personality shared the video on her Instagram page and jokingly revealed that she has a degree in dancing

Fans could not get enough of the video, many even begged the Make Me High hitmaker to start a dance school and teach them some of the moves

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Unathi Nkayi just shared one of her many hidden talents with her fans and followers. The 43-year-old multi-talented star shared a video showcasing her incredible dance moves.

Unathi recently showed off her top-notch dance moves in a video. Image: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

The former Idols SA judge said her fans should not be surprised to see that she can groove like that. She even shared that she has a degree in dancing. She wrote:

"Going to RAGGA NIGHTS tonight second week in a row. Don’t say I didn’t tell you ALSO so bored with people always asking ‘Unathi uyakwazi uku jiva?’ So ANNOYING yes MF’s I have a dance degree from @rhodes_university taught by Gary Gordan and Andrew Buckland themselves‍♀️ GOODMORNING gym time‍♀️♥️ Have a great day er’body."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Her fans and industry colleagues flooded the singer's comments section with mixed reactions. Top South African dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle said:

"Wait what?! Firstly….there’s Ragga nights again?! And secondly? You’re going WITHOUT MEEEE?!?! Thirdly, you’re so easy with it. Bathong."

@jrafrika noted:

"Epic stuff! Haven’t been to Ragga nights in over a decade!!"

@ms_kgomotsoramatlo commented:

"Where? Do share details please."

@memz_momo said:

"Wow im amazed tht u love Ragga nights...will be there tonight♥️"

@klequinton wrote:

"Are you the teacher or the student? If you are the student then you are number 1 in the country of Ragga you get a distinction for every move."

Scoop Makhatini flexes on the timeline after receiving shout out from international Cognac brand: “Big Deal”

Briefly News previously reported that renowned Mzansi rapper and TV host was thrilled when he received a shout out from the biggest Cognac brand in the world.

Makhathini, who revealed that he is currently in Cognac, France, could not hide his excitement when he got the message from Hennessy.

Taking to his Instagram page, the popular content creator said the gesture might seem small to some people, but it is a big deal to him.

Source: Briefly News