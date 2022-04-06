A video of a good looking man doing the popular “One Lege” dance challenge has been circulating online

The man is seen following the funny dance instructions where is seen bouncing his one leg and pulling funny faces before the beat drops

The video has gone viral with over 3.2M views on TikTok and the ladies cannot get enough of the talented hunk

One hunky dancer left the ladies hot under the collar with his sensual rendition of the trending “One Lege” challenge.

A good looking gent had the ladies smitten with his viral dance video. Image: @ayoubm_/TikTok

Ayoub Mutanda (@ayoubm_) took to TikTok to share his now-viral video, which shows him dancing to the song One Lege by multi-talented Nigerian young singer, Jay Hover. He followers the funny dance instructions and is seen bouncing his one leg and pulling funny faces before the beat drops.

Ayoub may as well have broken the internet as his post currently boasts over 3.2 million views on the video-focused social media app.

The good looking gent had the ladies going gaga in the comments section as they did not hold back their flirty commentaries:

Senate Tenza said:

“Umhle mntase kakhulu futhi buthi why uzawuhlisa ibhlukhwe??”

Kingjunior reacted:

“You too good.”

Oumnia El replied:

“I saw something guys I swear.”

Michelle Adams reacted:

“I'm Pregnant.”

Amymaimy commented:

“I have to stop falling in love with random people on TikTok.”

Future Delicate wrote:

“I told my parents about us.”

Leila Rose reacted:

“Why did he try and take his shorts off?”

Twëëdÿ Ålleÿnę responded:

“It's the shoulder up and facial expressions for me.”

