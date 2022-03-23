A funny video of a man twerking and dancing in a strange way has Mzansi in stitches over the post

The hilarious video has gained loads of attention and comments from South African social media users

Mzansi did not hold back on their comments and replies as they shared amusing replies on the video

A hysterical video was shared on social media of a funny man twerking in a weird way has South Africans both confused and amused.

The comical video was shared by the Facebook group, SA House Music Downloads and gained hundreds of reactions and comments.

A video of a man dancing in a comical way has social media users howling. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty & SA House Music Downloads/ Facebook

Mzansi reacted to the hilarious clip and agreed that the video bewildered them. The comments section of viral video was abuzz with activity.

USira Lo Ophushayo Nohai commented:

“If I were to find out that my girlfriend has been cheating on me with this guy, I wouldn't forgive her.”

Boni Siyothula shared:

“He leaves the office and goes straight to groove to do this.”

Sean Modise said:

“Some guys have the energy I think he mixed a strong energy drink with vodka.”

Ricardo DK Skippers posted:

“Someone, please go check up on that man. Is his back alright?”

