Many people were forced to flee the comfort of their homes as a tornado and heavy rains destroyed houses and streets in Kwa Zulu-Natal

TikTokkers' hearts were shattered as videos of cries and pleas flooded the socials

Some Netizens believe that this is divine retribution and a call for prayers, while others think something isn’t right with the province

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Floods and a tornado ripped through KZN, leaving destruction and fear in their wake. Image: @sindimadikizela/ @nathi_zuma

Source: TikTok

The KZN floods and tornadoes tore through homes and streets, leaving damaged homes and fear in their wake.

Netizens sharing their experiences showed the extent of the terrible weather.

Severe weather rages through KZN

Videos capture the floods washing & drowning homes and streets and the tornado uprooting roofs and cars from the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Media reports confirmed that a tornado struck parts of Inanda Valley and caused a lot of damage to homes, leaving many destitute and homeless.

TikTokkers' videos showed the heavy rainfall and gale-force winds tearing through Kwa Zulu-Natal.

TikTokker Nkosinathi Zuma shared the extent of the flood which hit Dube Village in Durban.

In his clip, a young woman cries as she warns people to flee.

"Let's get away because it's coming back. Someone, please help us!"

Her home is destroyed, and it seems like the weather is not subsiding.

Watch the video here:

eThekwini, South African Weather Service officials comment on weather

A spokesperson from the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality told Briefly News that the tornado's extent was terrible in Durban.

"The terrible weather conditions lasted the whole day, but today it is sunny. The City was also terribly affected by the floods," she said.

"Residents were warned through the various news channels, and our officials were also warned."

Hannelee Doubell, South African Weather Services' Communications Manager, told Briefly News they knew the social media videos showing the tornado and the heavy rains and investigated the damage.

"A tornado can develop in any thunderstorm within 20 minutes. Therefore, any severe thunderstorm can potentially cause a Tornado," Doubell said.

Mzansi says province in need of prayers

Reactions on the socials were mixed with heartache and fear for the province's future.

LeeSaNdah03 said that the cry of the young woman asking for help broke her heart. She said:

"Akekho ngabiza lentwenje, nobody chose this."

Thobievillkenny son prayed and asked God for help. She added:

"Mara what's wrong with KZN? Zonke izinto ezibhlungu zicala kibo."

@le2licious said that Mzansi had had a lot of natural disasters of late.

"Something is cooking."

Melody tearfully said attempts to reach her KZN-based family were unsuccessful.

"My family is in KZN. I've been trying to get hold of them kodwa lutho. I'm very worried."

Thembi said KZN and Durban's residents need to pray harder.

"Every year nihlelwa yilento."

Durban residents worried about spate of bad weather

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that Durban residents were concerned about the severity of the weather in their province.

They shared videos of how badly hit their areas were by the tornado and the floods.

Users believed God was angry with the country; some even said this was the beginning of the end times.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News