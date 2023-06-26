Diepkloof residents took to the streets on Monday in protest over service delivery

Residents of the Soweto township blocked roads and even stoned vehicles belonging to media personnel

South Africans are unhappy with the conduct of the protestors, claiming that they will still vote for the ANC

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

JOHANNESBURG - Protests in the Soweto township, Diepkloof, have gone completely off the rails and turned violent.

Diepkloof residents stoned cars during a service delivery protest. Images: @mandlamayaba & @Koena_xM/Screenshot

Source: Twitter

Residents hit the streets on Monday, 26 June, demanding service delivery such as water and electricity services areas. Community members blocked off the main road, Chris Hani Road.

Diepkloof residents stone vehicles on Chris Hani Road

According to SowetanLIVE, the Monday morning protest started off quiet, with minimal police presence. The protest escalated when Diepkloof hostel residents joined the protest and started blocking the road and disrupting traffic.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Diepkloof hostel residents reportedly threw stones and vehicles, including journalists' cars, trying to pass by.

Police presence increased in the area, and they fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Journalists shared pictures of their damaged vehicles on social media, showing broken windows and damaged doors.

Diepkloof protest turns into a looting spree

In addition to throwing stones at vehicles, JacarandaFM reports that residents also looted an alcohol truck.

Johannesburg metropolitan police spokesperson Xolani Fihla stated the truck was injured in the looting spree. According to eNCA, three people have been arrested for public violence, and the situation remains calm.

South Africans react to the Diepkloof protest

@Jerrymimus5001 said:

"Because burning and breaking things has worked so well in the past."

@LovenMoodley1 said:

"And they will vote ANC come 2024."

@MohloanaB said:

"They will vote for ANC or abstain from voting. Useless people."

@LalanaSummers said:

"Who will be paying for the housing, water and electricity? Or is it free taxpayer sponsored?"

Protestors block roads as tensions grow in Mzansi: “Fighting the locals instead of the real villains”

Briefly News previously reported that Citizens are calling for unity ahead of the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) planned national shutdown on Monday, 20 March.

This comes after videos of citizens blocking roadways with crates and boulders began emerging on social media. Many have expressed concerns over the protests.

In a video clip shared on TikTok by @selbyletsoalo2, citizens can be seen attempting to barricade a traffic-packed road with crates. People could also be seen yelling at each other in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News