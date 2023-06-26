Five people have lost their lives in a single-vehicle crash in Germiston, Ekurhuleni

The driver of a Toyota Etios lost control of the vehicle and drove off a bridge in the area

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson said that a case was opened at the nearest police station

GERMISTON - Five people have tragically died in an accident after the driver of a Toyota Etios lost control of the vehicle and drove off a bridge.

1 passenger survives after Totoya Etios drives off bridge in Germiston

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said that the vehicle caught fire after the crash, and only one passenger survived, IOL reported.

Thepa said:

"Only an 18-year-old male with slight injuries survived the accident and was taken to the nearest hospital."

The department intends to open a case of culpable homicide at the nearest police station, EWN reported.

South Africans weigh in on deadly Germiston crash

Below are some comments:

Iggybaks Koikanyang asked:

"Where are the railings on that bridge? If there are no railings, then the bridge needs to be closed until the rails are replaced."

Ncedisa Combo claimed:

"When it ain't your day, it ain't your day. "Survived the horrific crash with slight injuries". This was overload, he wasn't meant to be in that car, and so he got out, harmless. What a wow."

Nothando Ndlovu said:

"My God, that's so sad. They left their home in the morning, and now they died it's very painful."

Non-Dread Lion added:

"It looks like there were no guard rails to stop vehicles from falling down easily."

