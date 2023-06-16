A Limpopo traffic officer was tragically killed while on duty at a collision scene in Phalaborwa

A tow truck driver knocked the officer down while she was conducting a routine investigation of the crash

In the aftermath of her death, South Africans have called for the South African Police Service to arrest the driver

PHALABORWA - A traffic officer in Limpopo has tragically lost her life while doing her job.

A Limpopo traffic officer was knocked down a killed while conducting an investigation at an accident scene. Image: Jaco Marais & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The officer, Itani Ravele, was investigating an accident scene on the R71 outside Phalaborwa when a tow truck driver knocked her down, SABC News reported.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety expressed condolences to the Ravele family and the friends and colleagues of the deceased.

As South Africans celebrate Youth Day on Friday, 16 June, the department urged holidaymakers to take extra precautions on the roads during the long weekend.

Mpumalanga traffic officer knocked down by truck while on duty

Ravele's death mirrors a similar one that happened to a traffic officer in Mpumalanga earlier in the year.

Gijimane Nkabinde was killed after being struck by a truck while on duty in Middleburg on 9 January, News24 reported.

The officer was believed to be directing the truck to the Middleburg weighbridge when the tragic accident occurred.

South Africans call for justice for the Limpopo traffic officer

Below are some comments:

Unathi Smartzy Yozi said:

"These tow truck drivers can be reckless and greedy. I hope they arrest and charge him."

Phil Phala questioned:

"Is he arrested?"

Buti Luca Kekana asked:

"How is that even possible?"

Emilly Lebata complained:

"These killings are extremely out of order..."

Malatolemotors Malatole slammed:

"Fake Michael Schumacher's are driving in their own ways, it's so sad."

