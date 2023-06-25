A TikTok user showed the world a beautiful neighbourhood in Venda, Limpopo, with stunning mansions

The short video recorded by a motorist displayed modern houses with different architectural designs

South Africans rushed to the comments section to rave about the massive homes shown in the viral clip

A video showing an upmarket neighbourhood in Venda. Image: @vusie.za

A TikTok video that recently went viral, showcasing a neighbourhood in Venda with stunning mansions, inspired many to work harder.

Charming Venda neighbourhood gets Mzansi's attention

The video captured the attention of millions of viewers worldwide, rekindling their dreams of owning beautiful homes.

It motivated Mzansi people to visit the area and even start building their dream homes from the foundation up.

Video of beautiful houses in Venda goes TikTok viral

The footage was uploaded on TikTk by @vusie.za on July 24 and has been viewed by more than 217 000 people.

Hundreds of people took to the comments to praise residents for transforming the rural town into an upmarket area.

Watch the video below:

SA netizens appreciate picturesque homes in Venda

@mulingwi stated:

"We need The Real Housewives of Thohoyandou."

@tsiane1 wrote:

"One of the most beautiful places in Venda. Unit D in Venda."

@.mellow29 said:

"It’s the unity and progressive mentality of the Venda people that has made them achieve this. Let’s learn and turn the whole country into this."

@shokicharlene commented:

"Doctors, engineers, pilots, entrepreneurs, etc."

@hip2bsaved added:

"VhaVenda have cracked the code."

@wandilesiyabongamsimang7 commented:

"It's tender people and government officials who have more assets than what their paycheck can cover."

@missk_divine stated:

"They look like corporate offices. Nice though."

@ntokazienhl mentioned:

"Okay, this Zulu girl is gonna find a Venda husband."

@tlou_kgositsile added:

"Which neighbourhood is this please I need to know."

