The South African legendary musician Arthur Mafokate recently got ignored by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie

This was after it was alleged that Mafokate reached out to McKenzie to seek information about individuals who were invited to a sports sector meeting scheduled for 28 October

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mafokate getting ignored

Arthur Mafokate was ignored by Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Tjo South African Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate is not having a perfect week. He just got sidelined by a whole minister.

Arthur Mafokate blue ticked by Gayton McKenzie

Bathong, Arthur Mafokate has been making trends on social media recently after he was accused of being involved in another lottery scandal by an unknown with a daughter who is living with a disability.

It was also alleged that the Kwaito star Mafokate was recently blue-ticked by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie after he sought information about individuals invited to a sports sector meeting scheduled for Monday, 28 October 2024.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted about this on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Mafokate requested the Minister provide details about the invitees, including the selection criteria, the organizations they represent, the associated sectors, and their membership status. Despite apologising for using the X platform to make the request and mentioning attempts through other channels, Mafokate received no response from McKenzie."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Arthur getting ignored

Many netizens shared their opinions regarding Minister Gayton McKenzie ignoring Arthur Mafokate. Here are some of the comments below:

@XUFFLER questioned:

"What does Arthur do for a living?"

@Mbhape1 said:

"Sense of entitlement, just because he is not invited he wants to know processes and procedures….He must deal with the National Lotteries Commission scandal of R20 million and leave Gayton alone."

@ZiyaMadlakes commented:

"Go and prepare for your court cases."

@HonFreddyDladla responded:

"Gayton doesn't talk with ghosts."

@Nkokoma replied:

"The nerve after all the allegations."

@LindeniLebea said:

"Mind you this man steals from the NLC every 6 months."

