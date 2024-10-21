Amapiano Star Mr JazziQ Shows Off His VW VR6 Car, SA Reacts: “Second Best Car in Old Models”
- The South African Amapiano star Mr JazziQ recently showed off his sleek VW VR6 on social media
- The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video online of the DJ flaunting his car
- Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reaction to the Amapiano star's sleek car
One thing about Mr JazziQ is that he has a thing for beautiful, sleek cars, and he makes no mistake about purchasing one for himself.
Mr JazziQ flaunts his sleek VW VR6 on social media
Mr JazziQ is one of the finer things in life, though; the South African Amapiano DJ and music producer recently made headlines after he was roasted for getting himself a set of new teeth.
Recently, the star who was accused of sexual harassment at YFM became the talk of the town on social media after a video of himself showing off his sleek beast, a VW VR6, to be exact.
The clip of Mr JazziQ's car with him standing beside it was posted by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.
He captioned the clip:
"MrJazziQ shows off his car."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to the clip of the car
Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions; here's what they had to say:
@Melusi_Mokone commented:
"That’s not just a car, though. That’s the closest thing to isandla semfene. Second best car in old models."
@Mfoka_Mlangeni said:
"Uhamba ngevura uJazziQ."
@Patrick61593939 wrote:
"A beautiful Gusheshe this one! Nice."
@bad_option88 commented:
"I never liked this car."
@tqsibeko replied:
"It's nice having money."
@byond_galaxies mentioned:
"It’s the engine sound for me."
Luke Ntombela doubles down on DJ Tira allegations
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Luke Ntombela's statement challenging DJ Tira to take their matter to court.
This after the singer accused the DJ/ producer of assaulting her, even sharing screenshots of their text conversations after the alleged incident.
