Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu and His New Wife Turn Heads on Social Media: “This Man Chose Well”
- The South African actor Thembinkosi Mthembu and his new wife have made headlines once again
- The newly wedded couple turned many heads on social media after a cute picture of them circulated on social media
- Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section, raving over the star's wife
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The South African talented actor Thembinkosi Mthembu and his new wife recently made headlines again.
Thembinkosi Mthembu and his wife turn heads on social media
The Safta-nominated actor Thembinkosi Mthembu became the talk of the town once again on social media alongside his new wife.
The young couple once made headlines after it was revealed that the Adulting actor was now officially off the market not so long ago. Recently, a Twitter (X) user @_LeratoMabuzaM posted her new picture of the couple, which turned many heads on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The netizen captioned the photo:
"iCouple yeCountry."
See the picture below:
Fans rave over Mthembu's wife
Shortly after the picture went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, raving about the new couple. See some of their remarks below:
@MbaleeInno complimented:
"She is beautiful she looks like the singer Boohle."
@MasterGray_2 wrote:
"Muhle umakoti I don't know what others were on about."
@ThandekaMashin5 reacted:
"I still don’t understand why she was rated a 4."
@delanidarkie said:
"This man chose well, imama le."
@Mthaniya16m commented:
"Damn she looks like Boohle."
@mandzxThot replied:
"She looks like that girl who sings."
@SBoreka52972 responded:
"When we wanna settle, We look for humility, respect and capability. We forget about mini skirts."
@piet_serumula reacted:
"My favourite couple."
Thembinkosi Mthembu and Melusi Yeni bag their 1st awards
In a previous report, Briefly News reported that actors Thembinkosi Mthembu and Melusi Yeni received their first acting awards at the 11th annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and TV Awards. These stars were celebrated for their outstanding work and the effort they put into the KZN entertainment industry.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Melusi Yeni discussed winning the award 25 years after embarking on his acting career.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za