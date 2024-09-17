The South African actor Thembinkosi Mthembu and his new wife have made headlines once again

The newly wedded couple turned many heads on social media after a cute picture of them circulated on social media

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section, raving over the star's wife

Thembinkosi and his wife impressed netizens. Image: @thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

The South African talented actor Thembinkosi Mthembu and his new wife recently made headlines again.

Thembinkosi Mthembu and his wife turn heads on social media

The Safta-nominated actor Thembinkosi Mthembu became the talk of the town once again on social media alongside his new wife.

The young couple once made headlines after it was revealed that the Adulting actor was now officially off the market not so long ago. Recently, a Twitter (X) user @_LeratoMabuzaM posted her new picture of the couple, which turned many heads on social media.

The netizen captioned the photo:

"iCouple yeCountry."

See the picture below:

Fans rave over Mthembu's wife

Shortly after the picture went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, raving about the new couple. See some of their remarks below:

@MbaleeInno complimented:

"She is beautiful she looks like the singer Boohle."

@MasterGray_2 wrote:

"Muhle umakoti I don't know what others were on about."

@ThandekaMashin5 reacted:

"I still don’t understand why she was rated a 4."

@delanidarkie said:

"This man chose well, imama le."

@Mthaniya16m commented:

"Damn she looks like Boohle."

@mandzxThot replied:

"She looks like that girl who sings."

@SBoreka52972 responded:

"When we wanna settle, We look for humility, respect and capability. We forget about mini skirts."

@piet_serumula reacted:

"My favourite couple."

Thembinkosi Mthembu and Melusi Yeni bag their 1st awards

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that actors Thembinkosi Mthembu and Melusi Yeni received their first acting awards at the 11th annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and TV Awards. These stars were celebrated for their outstanding work and the effort they put into the KZN entertainment industry.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Melusi Yeni discussed winning the award 25 years after embarking on his acting career.

