The South African actor Thembinkosi Mthembu was the talk of town after he took his romantic relationship with his girlfriend to the next level.

Videos of Thembinkosi Mthembu's wedding trend on X

The Adulting actor continued to cause a buzz on social media with content from his traditional wedding.

Mthembu recently tied the knot with his longtime partner months after he shared a picture of her with him celebrating their anniversary. An online user @_BlackZA posted another video of the ceremony on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"I remember him talking about his baby mama on Somizi's cooking show. How he loves only her and plans to marry her one day. Sent money back home for her. They go way back. Mvelase."

Netizens congratulate Thembinkosi Mthembu

Many netizens congratulated the star on his wedding. See some of the comments below:

@MelikhayaL3006 wrote:

"Love this! Not like those guys who make it to Jozi, forget their real love, and start chasing after money-hungry slay queens."

@__ThapeloM said:

"Marring your baby mama you came way back with is so inspiring on another level."

@AmieMbhele_ commented:

"This is beautiful to watch."

@ministerTP__ commented:

"This is beautiful."

@joy_ripper mentioned:

"Love to see it. He made good on his promise. Hope to see more of this in our lives and country."

@LesegoAries replied:

"They go way back and he loves her...I am so happy for them."

Thembinkosi Mthembu and Melusi Yeni bag their 1st awards

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that actors Thembinkosi Mthembu and Melusi Yeni received their first acting awards at the 11th annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and TV Awards. These stars were celebrated for their outstanding work and the effort they put into the KZN entertainment industry.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Melusi Yeni discussed winning the award 25 years after embarking on his acting career.

