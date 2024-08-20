Khaya 959 radio presenter Sol Phenduka recently got a new car after he was involved in an accident in Johannesburg

A video of the DJ and podcaster being given his brand-new Kia car was shared by an online user on Twitter (X)

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the star

Fans congratulate Sol Phenduka on his new car. Image: @solphenduka

South African radio personality Sol Phenduka got himself an early Christmas gift recently, and netizens were happy for him.

Sol Phenduka gets new ride after a car accident

The Kaya 959 radio presenter was involved in a car accident in July 2024 on his way to work in Rosebank, Johannesburg, and recently, he has been making headlines on social media as he got himself a brand-new Kia car.

Earlier, an online user named @_blackza posted a video of Sol Phenduka at the car dealership unwrapping his new car on Twitter (X).

The video was captioned:

"Congratulations @Solphendukaa on your ride bro."

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Sol Phenduka

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. See some of the online reactions below:

@Its_Lifestyle7 wrote:

"@KiaSouthAfrica should be roping him in as their brand ambassador, the guy has been endorsing their brand for a while now."

@investor_santa said:

"We don’t talk enough about the second chances God grants."

@NormaMansoor commented:

"I remember the days when Taxi fair was needed and sometimes you had to walk to get to work and home again. You’ve come such a long way Sol. It wasn’t easy but you never gave up.

Never ever been shy of the struggles, embraced it, faced everyday !!! one day at a time. Stay humble as you are. Stay funny as you are Stay Sol. . You’re loved. God Bless this ride. God protect you and those in and around you. Sending all love."

@Kings_Slaya mentioned:

"When you get a second chance in life, maximise it! Love this for Sol man."

@motloung_mg tweeted:

"He needs to drop this number plate and get a new one."

@freeingthembs replied:

"So dope. Sol looks sweet. May he get all of the success and happiness on this earth."

Sol Phenduka trolls BB Mzansi stars

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka trolled the two former Big Brother Mzansi housemates who asked for donations.

Sol said he was also on the show many years ago but did not win, so he, too, should ask for money. The joke was aimed at McJunior and Chuenza, who shared their banking details to ask fans to donate money.

