MacG and Sol Phenduka responded to Rosie Motene's defamation lawsuit, which she filed over comments made by comedian Tol Azz Mo on their show

Social media users reacted, with some questioning why Motene didn't sue Tol Azz Mo directly, while others speculated she was seeking financial gain

Fans mocked Motene, with some accusing her of trying to stay relevant at the expense of the podcast

Podcast & Chill hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka have responded to actress and activist Rosie Motene's defamation lawsuit against the podcast. Motene served the controversial podcasters with court papers over what Tol Azz Mo said on the show.

MacG and Sol Phenduka have broken their silence after Rosie Motene's lawsuit. Image: @solphenduka, @macgunleashed and @rosiemotene

MacG and Sol Phenduka open up about Rosie Motene's lawsuit

It looks like MacG and Sol are unfazed by Rosie Motene's defamation lawsuit against them. The former Generations star and activist slapped the controversial media personalities with a R1 million lawsuit over what comedian and actor Mongezi Mahlangu said on their show.

Speaking in a video shared on X by @ThisIsColbert, MacG and Sol noted that their show has a disclaimer and they are not responsible for what their guests say on the show. Sol Phenduka said:

"There is a disclaimer on the podcast: we don't hold the views of whoever we have here. Whoever sits here, sits here and says whatever they want to say."

Fans weigh in on Rosie Motene's lawsuit

Social media users also shared thoughts on the controversial lawsuit. Many asked why Motene did not sue Tol Azz Mo; others concluded that she sought a quick payday by suing the podcasters.

@RegoSmurf said:

"Some actors are so vested in their characters on TV that they begin to think they are them long after the role has stopped. If we look closely at that subpoena I'm sure her address is New Horizons."

@KeTebza5 commented:

"Rose Motene is broke."

@VilakaziMark wrote:

"Rose is trying to stay relevant at the expense of the Chilas podcast, I remember her name vividly🤔do you mind posting pictures of her just to remind us who is Motene Rose."

@kingscelo_05 said:

"Whoever advised Rose made her a fool."

