Themba "Grootman" Selahle and his ex Gcinile Twala's controversial breakup escalated with Grootman threatening Gcinile with a lawsuit

Screenshots shared online show Grootman accusing Gcinile's lawyers of exposing his private contact details, leading to threats against him

Social media users criticise Grootman, with many saying he feels untouchable and should stop threatening his baby mama

The gloves are off between Themba Selahle, popularly known as Grootman and his estranged baby mama Gcinile Twala. The media personalities' break-up has been marred with controversy, including a leaked private video.

Grootman responds to Gcinile's lawsuit

Just when Mzansi thinks the fight between Grootman and Gcinile is over, the former couple bring out more ammunition to attack each other. Social media users were shocked to see the businessman seemingly threatening Gcinile with a lawsuit.

Screenshots shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News show Grootman's response to his ex-girlfriend's lawsuit. He said Gci's "backdoor" lawyers exposed his private contact details and has been receiving messages and calls from several people threatening him. Part of his message read:

"The thing about backdoor lawyers is you end up catching a lawsuit yourself after trying to send one. How do you even expose an accused [person]'s personal information on a court order?"

Fans blast Grootman for threatening Gcinile

Social media users think Grootman feels he is untouchable. Many said he should stop threatening his baby mama after allegedly sharing their saucy video on social media.

@hlubizer said:

"Normal people move on from relationships that have run their course. This is the exact nonsense they're avoiding."

@XUFFLER commented:

"These two are still in love with each other!"

@The_Xolly added:

"The disrespect! This guy thinks so highly of himself."

@sharonmalatji_ wrote:

"This guy thinks he's untouchable ne."

Gcinile Twala takes legal action against Grootman

