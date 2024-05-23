Makeup artist Gcinile Twala has decided to take legal action against her baby daddy, Grootman Selahle

This came after the controversial forex trader allegedly leaked her explicit tape on social media recently

Many netizens were divided after Gcinile decided to take legal action, as some side with her and others with Grootman

Gcinile Twala took the legal route after her explicit tape was leaked. Image: @real_themba_selahle, @gcinile_tee

Source: Instagram

Makeup artist Gcinile Twala has finally decided to respond to the mess and harassment her ex-boyfriend Grootman has been causing.

Gcinile takes legal action against Grootman Selahle

Yoh, things just got hectic on social media between the once "IT" couple, Gcinile Twala and Themba Grootman Selahle.

The makeup artist recently took legal action against her baby daddy after he allegedly leaked her explicit tape earlier this week on social media.

Selahle also threatened to leak another video of her until she returned everything that he had bought for her. The news and gossip page MDNews posted Gcinile's legal papers, revealing that Twala had opened a case against him.

The post was captioned:

"Gcinile has taken legal actions against Grootman.This comes after Grootman allegedly leaked their sextape..."

See the post below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to Gcinile's legal action

Many netizens were divided after Gcinile decided to take legal action, as some side with her and others with Grootman. See some of the comments below:

@Ori_RSA wrote:

"Can Grootman also take legal action against her when it comes to some unlawful acts that she did when they were still together to settle the score."

@Nqobile_Cheezie said:

"Good for her."

@bydega_ responded:

"Does she have proof, that is him who leaked it?"

@sabelostorm commented:

"They'll ask her to bring proof on the table or this is useless."

@TheRealSmomoh mentioned:

"It's about time."

@Melusi_Mokone tweeted:

"It’s about to go down."

Grootman Selahle threatens to drop Gcinile's 2nd explicit tape

In an earlier report, Briefly News wrote that Themba Grootman Selahle has threatened to drop yet another explicit tape of his baby mama and ex-girlfriend, Gcinile Twala, online.

This was after the first one became a hot topic, leading to netizens demanding that the forex trader be arrested.

Source: Briefly News