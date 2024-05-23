The controversial forex trader Grootman Selahle has threatened to release the second part of his baby mama Gcinile Twala's explicit video

This was after Grootman was suspected to have been the one who dropped the first tape online after weeks of mentioning that he would

Many netizens on social media reacted to Grootman's post on Instagram, mentioning that he might drop another explicit video soon

The once-powerful couple Grootman Selahle and Gcinile Twala have been at each other's throats since their breakup, and the forex trader has caused a buzz on social media again.

Grootman Selahle threatens to drop Gcinile's 2nd explicit tape

Social media has been 'turned upside down ever since the Instagram couple ended their love relationship in tears and many heated words exchanged. Earlier this month, Grootman had been harassing his baby mama, Gcinile Twala, online, demanding she return everything he brought for her.

Recently, Selahle has threatened to drop yet another explicit tape of his baby mama and ex-girlfriend Gcinile Twala online after the first one became a hot topic and led to netizens demanding that the forex trader get arrested.

The star posted on his Instagram story a post where he wrote:

"Part 2 of 35."

@twiterHighway also posted the controversial trader's threat on Twitter (X) and captioned it:

"The matter just got worse. #Grootman is going to release the Part 2 of 35 of #Gcinile videos. The Part 1 of 35 wasn’t enough for him.What’s south african police doing to stop this grootman guy from totally tarnishing gcinile image on the media?"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Grootman's threat

Many netizens commented on the star's threat to release another tape:

@ThabiSoul_Deep wrote:

"SAPS won't investigate people for having fun."

@star1_ggg responded:

"South African police is waiting for part 2 like the rest of us chill."

@ZithaEve asked:

"Have you guys forgotten that Grootman’s dad is a police officer?"

@ous_tshepii responded:

"It has been released you guys."

@ArchSA_ replied:

"Not all relationships are meant to last. But they all should end peacefully and respectfully."

@Sinoyolomaqina_ commented:

"We are patiently waiting."

