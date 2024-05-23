Viral dance sensation Skomota has turned social media upside-down with his recent video

A Twitter user shared a video of the TikTokker Ngwana Sesi dancing at an unknown establishment

The viral clip of the star amused and stunned many netizens on social media

Ngwana Sesi has done it again. The viral dance sensation made headlines after a viral video of him was circulated online.

Skomota's recent dance video trends on X

It seems like the TikTokker Skomota has recharged and is now full of energy. The dancer trended on Twitter (X) over a video of him dancing at an unknown establishment.

The video was posted after he went viral for jamming during his previous performance in Limpopo.

@Ori_RSA posted the clip of the dance sensation and wrote:

"Skomota’s battery after being fully recharged in front of his fans."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Skomota's new video

Many social media users have responded to recent videos about viral dance sensations. See some of the comments below:

@Miss_Seemise wrote:

"That spinning turn/jump he did at 25s."

@BonganiMokoena said:

"He even started smoking that's why aphathwa ama worriers."

@FutureBite shared:

"This guy is energetic."

@ronaldanele responded:

"It's how he switches off after a performance that kills me."

@umuntuwenkos710 replied:

"And then people get entertained by this?"

@BuhleNkomo_ replied:

"This is proof that God is there with God all things are possible, he promotes those who people deem as unqualified and takes them to higher places. I know there’s a TikTokker out there who could only wish to get booked like this guy and have fans."

@WangaWande1111 commented:

"Network fully charged as well!"

@princey_bubbles mentioned:

"It's sad how these people call this guy who's disadvantaged to perform such."

Skomota's reality TV show receives mixed reactions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the news about controversial media personality Skomota's upcoming reality TV show, Skomota Ngwana Sesi, has divided Mzansi.

A trailer of the show trending on social media delves into the star's private life.

