South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa celebrated 20 years in the entertainment industry

The former Rockville star recently posted a video of herself during her Tshisa days when she was 17

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted about the star's video on their Twitter (X) page

The South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently celebrated her huge career milestone online.

Enhle Mbali marks 20 years in the entertainment industry

Social media is buzzing as actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has made headlines once again on social media after netizens reacted to rumours of her getting back together with her ex-husband, Black Coffee.

Enhle Mbali, who recently rocked a new stylish Chinese hairstyle that turned many heads, celebrated 20 years in the entertainment industry by posting an old video of herself acting in a local drama called Tshisa on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

"20 years in the industry and my love for the craft has grown, my constant push to better myself in my craft is constant. It's not me just God's journey for me. The sweet #Precious #Tshisa I was 17 #onward&upwards #star #EmpressEnhle."

The news and gossip page also posted the video on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Enhle Mbali celebrate 20 years in the entertainment industry with this throwback from Tshisa when she was just 17 years old."

Fans reacted to Enhle celebrating 20 years

Many netizens reacted to the star's milestone:

@Nkulunkulukazi wrote:

"She's so gorgeous."

@The_A_Wagon said:

"She started very early."

@TheRealSmomoh commented:

"She has been in the game for a long time."

nandi_madida mentioned:

"Always been a talent, always been a beaut."

theemalebza responded:

"Used to be one of my favorite shows."

simdopedalawd said:

"Used to be my favorite show, SABC 1 will never be the same."

Black Coffee considers remarrying

In more Black Coffee updates, Briefly News revealed the disc jockey's desire to try marriage again. Coffee also shared his thoughts about marriage and divorce.

Coffee acknowledged his past mistakes in his marriage to Enhle Mbali and noted that he did not have a good example, saying he was in a better space to give it another shot.

