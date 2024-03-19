Media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa rocked a new hairstyle recently

A picture of the showing off her new Chinese look hairdo while she attended the SA Style Awards

Many netizens were impressed with her new look, and they complimented her

Enhle Mbali impresses with her new hairstyle. Image: @enhlembali

Media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa turned many heads recently with a sizzling new look at some prestigious awards event.

Enhle Mbali rocks new Chinese hairstyle

Social media is buzzing as actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has made headlines once again on social media after netizens reacted to rumours of her getting back together with her ex-husband Black Coffee.

Recently, Enhle Mbali rocked a new stylish Chinese hairstyle which turned many heads. The star showed off her hairstyle at the SA Style Awards in Johannesburg and posted pictures of her new hairdo on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Armer check , @zebrasquare001 had a lovley ol’ time at the #styleawards had to come through in @essie_apparel hair by @multiple_hair #empressEnhle."

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted the picture on their Twitter (X) page.

Fans compliment Enhle's new look

Many netizens were impressed with her new look, and they complimented her:

@PrinceChid81681 wrote:

"Looking so Chinese."

@Queen_am28623 complimented:

"She's so beautiful."

@MhlabaNdlovu said:

"Beautiful Queen."

@bonganisikhosa7 shared:

"Gorgeous."

@_Anettazubi responded:

"Wow, she's absolutely stunning!"

mercymogase mentioned:

"I’m here for this Fabulous Queen Yaasss Couzy."

liziwematloha said:

"This girl is always so beautiful."

queenmbee complimented:

"Bathong Mbali uyalwa mos ‍♀️ Waze wamuhle."

felohboikanyo wrote:

"You are waaay too gorgeous!!"

Black Coffee considers remarrying

In more Black Coffee updates, Briefly News revealed the disc jockey's desire to try marriage again. Coffee also shared his thoughts about marriage and divorce.

Coffee acknowledged his past mistakes in his marriage to Enhle Mbali and noted that he did not have a good example, saying he was in a better space to give it another shot.

He said:

"I modelled marriage my own way. Because of my parents failing in marriage and then not being raised by either of them."

